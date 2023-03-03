OVC Tournament Game Stopped After Player Lands Haymaker In Opponent’s Face

Videos by OutKick

College basketball is turning into must-see TV. Not just for March Madness, but to watch the fights.

In the second major brawl of March, and third bench-clearing fight this past month, punches started flying Thursday night.

SIUE and UT Martin men’s basketball were in a tight battle, playing in the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference tournament, when one player’s antics backfired.

With four minutes left in the first half, UT forward Rifen Miguel tucked his head and kept driving it in SIUE forward DeeJuan Pruitt’s face only for Pruitt to swing at Miguel, cleanly landing a haymaker to the face. Both benches retaliated and the scene ended with three player ejections.

Punches Fly Between SIUE, UT Martin

The punch from Pruit left Miguel bloodied in the face and woozy, relayed The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. With UT Martin’s four-point lead (31-27) at the time of the altercation, it was possible that Miguel was trying to get in SIUE players’ heads.

He promptly learned to pick a new strategy next time.

WATCH:

DeeJuan Pruitt from SIU-Edwardsville just clocked Tennessee-Martin’s Rifen Miguel with a right hook in an Ohio Valley quarterfinal matchup, resulting in three ejections.



Somehow, UT-Martin is the team that gets two players ejected while only Pruitt is ejected for SIUE. pic.twitter.com/vYJShEEggd — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) March 3, 2023

Here is everything that happened that led up to DeeJuan Pruitt throwing one of the worst sucker punches that you'll ever see in SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin. Hopefully Rifen Miguel is ok. pic.twitter.com/I0l4QfXSMi — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 3, 2023

Rifen Miguel (UT Martin) gets punched in the face by DeeJuan Pruitt (SIUE)

The game was delayed for 10 minutes. Both Pruitt and Miguel were ejected from the game. UT Martin’s Jalen Myers was also ejected after swinging at Pruitt in defense of his teammate.

Pruitt exited the game with three points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

Miguel scored seven points and tallied three rebounds in four minutes. Myers scored two points, adding one rebound, one assist and one steal in eight minutes.

One thing’s for certain entering prime March Madness season, the fights are ramping up.

Wednesday night’s fight between Kentucky and Florida women’s basketball involved one player throwing a basketball at her opponent’s head and an assistant coach getting knocked back by the fighting players. A head coach also lost her heel.

Miguel and Meyers for UT Martin as well as Pruitt for SIUE all ejected wow what a scene — HoodieSzn (CardSzn) (@DrHoodieMaddog) March 3, 2023

Pruitt-SIUE ejected

Miguel- UTM ejected

Myers- UTM ejected



Raw deal for UTM. Guy gets jacked in the face and they end up losing two players because of it — Jordan Majewski (@jorcubsdan) March 3, 2023

Nobody wants to listen to me but the ridiculous summer AAU culture is taking over college hoops… call me all the normal names but we see it every night



Punch to the face leads to 3 ejections in UT Martin-SIUE – via @ESPN App https://t.co/XzGO0QQOSh — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) March 3, 2023

Ugly scene. Pruitt delivered quite the cheap shot to Miguel and I don’t think Miguel knew where he was after that. https://t.co/okCTOQbo0R — Cameron Richardson (@therichreport) March 3, 2023

PUNCHES THROWN IN EVANSVILLE BETWEEN SIUE & UT MARTIN.



Left hook by Meyers towards Pruitt.



Miguel is holding his face, bruise, looks like he’s about to collapse. This is not good. — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 3, 2023

Kick this kid off the team. Immediately. pic.twitter.com/BPh4HoXqmV — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 3, 2023

FIGHT!



SIUE somehow came out of this shooting free throws? Only one ejected for SIUE. Two tossed for UT Martin. pic.twitter.com/XlCtDa9XFy — Cooper Watson (@coopertwatson) March 3, 2023