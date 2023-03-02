Women’s College Basketball Tips Off March Madness With Bench-Clearing Fight After Ball Gets Tossed At Player

Videos by OutKick

March Madness…no kidding.

The first round of the 2023 SEC Tournament in women’s college hoops got off to a chippy start. The Wednesday night matchup between Kentucky and Florida featured a full-on brawl on the court after a Gators player threw a basketball at her opponent’s head.

With five minutes left in the second quarter, University of Kentucky forward Ajae Petty cradled the ball after a basket was made and put it up to Florida forward Tatyana Wyche’s face.

Petty tried to punk Wyche, but the move quickly backfired.

Wyche snatched the ball and tossed it at Petty’s head, missing by a mile but chasing after Petty as she walked back to the Wildcats bench.

8 players were ejected in Florida/Kentucky SEC women's tournament after Florida’s Tatyana Wyche threw a ball at the back of Ajae Petty of Kentucky’s head. The benches then cleared! Very dangerous and uncalled for in any situation! pic.twitter.com/eU3s218srS — Andy Potts (@andypottsBRG) March 1, 2023

A crowd built up as women from both benches clashed to hold back a furious Wyche.

Not since LeBron got chased around the Pistons home court have we seen a player lose their cool to this degree.

LeBron ejected for a cheap shot and then things really got crazy. pic.twitter.com/7b2fNrknF8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 22, 2021

The coaches also got caught up in the mix. One Wildcats assistant was knocked over during the fight, and Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy lost a sparkly-red heel.

Things just got interesting. After Ajae Petty and Florida’s Tatyana Wyche got tangled up. Wyche charged Petty from behind. The scuffle ended up in UK’s bench with Kentucky assistant coach Jen Hoover getting knocked over. pic.twitter.com/SFcnzjRw4j — Grant Grubbs (@grant_grubbs_) March 1, 2023

At one point, Tatyana Wyche’s twin sister, Taliyah, jumped in the skirmish.

One fan tried to run on the court but was held back by two nearby fans.

Lol this fan trying to storm the court during the Kentucky – Florida scuffle pic.twitter.com/J2IppUxfUO — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) March 1, 2023

Needless to say, the Wyche sisters were ejected from the game, including Gators’ Ra Shaya Kyle and Faith Dut.

Four of Kentucky’s players were also tossed, including Petty, Eniya Russell, Saniah Tyler and Zenniah Thomas.

The contest was delayed for 22 minutes. Out of the break, Kentucky beat Florida 72-57.

Another primetime matchup that ended in a thriller was Alabama men’s basketball facing Auburn for the SEC regular season title.

The story early on continued to be Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, who’s still active despite transferring a gun to a crime scene.

Focus then shifted to Bruce Pearl and the Auburn crew as they stuck it to the Crimson Tide with a 17-point lead in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Alabama proved resiliency again with an incredible comeback to tie it up and send it to overtime, defeating Auburn, 90-85.