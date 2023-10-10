College Groups Across U.S. Celebrate Hamas Terrorism

Videos by OutKick

Student groups at California State University in Long Beach organized a pro-Palestinian rally Tuesday with a poster featuring a paraglider. The poster is in a show of support to the Hamas terrorists who attacked a music festival in Israel on paragliders, killing over 260 people.

“Join us and CSU Students United Against Apartheid tomorrow at the Central Quad from 1:30 – 4:30,” the La Fuerza Student Association wrote in a caption of the Tuesday event.

“We will be rallying and marching in support of the Palestinian liberation and against Zionist occupation in Palestine.”

“FROM PALESTINE TO THE PHILIPPINES, STOP THE US WAR MACHINE,” the group concluded.

Here’s a look at the post, via the New York Post:

While it can be all too simple to attribute a stance to an entire side of the political aisle, it would be naive not to reference how the progressive-left has defended, even celebrated the savagery of Hamas.

In the name of decolonization, local chapters for BLM (Black Live$ Matter) posted support for the terrorist attacks. As did the San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

College campuses, some of the most liberal institutions in America, have followed suit.

Earlier this week, 31 student groups at the prestigious Harvard University released a co-signed statement condemning Israel, claiming the “apartheid regime” “entirely responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians:

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence.”

The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees, once said Thomas Sowell.

At least two other chapters, at Michigan State University and University of Mary Washington, are convening pro-Palestinian gatherings at off-campus locations.

According to the Post, “The Students for Justice in Palestine is also planning a National Day of Resistance for its campus chapters to be held on Thursday, and at least six SJP chapters have announced they will be holding campus events on that date: Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Butler University, University of Louisville, University of Binghamton and the University of Virginia.”

There is no easier way for young adults to become radicalized than at college universities, where they easily fall to the peer pressure of indoctrinated professors and student groups.

Administrators advertised college as an avenue to think more critically. Yet campuses often stress not how to think more critically but what to think more adamantly.

Now, the political right may not have the answers either. The neocons in Washington who are again dismissing the best interests of Americans most certainly don’t. The New Right has failed to add much to the conversation. And international affairs often fall outside the purview of media influencers.

So, we can’t say for certain who is right, or who has the answers. Perhaps at this point, no one does.

But the answer is not, as college campuses are, celebrating Hamas, a terrorist organization actively beheading children, slaughtering the innocent, and torturing civilians.