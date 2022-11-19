College GameDay Makes Terrible Guest Picker Choice In Bozeman

College GameDay and ESPN fumbled the ball in a huge way with the guest picker selection Saturday.

The popular event is in Bozeman for the Montana/Montana State game, and the city is absolutely rocking with excitement.

Now, I’m not a genius, but it would seem like anyone with a shred of common sense would suggest making the guest picker anyone from “Yellowstone.”

Why wasn’t a “Yellowstone” star the College GameDay guest picker? (Credit: Paramount Network)

It could be Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes or any other notable cast member, but when you’re in a state tied to the best show on TV, you play into it and play off of it.

Seems obvious, right? Wrong!

ESPN passes on making a “Yellowstone” star the College GameDay guest picker. (Credit: Paramount Network)

ESPN screwed this up in a big way for “Yellowstone” and GameDay fans.

Instead of going with a “Yellowstone” star and setting the college football world on fire, GameDay chose golfer Nick Faldo.

Yes, a golfer from England is the guest picker for GameDay in Bozeman, Montana. Not Costner, not Grimes, not Hauser, not Taylor Sheridan and not anyone else involved with “Yellowstone.”

A damn golfer. It’s not even the proper sport.

And the guest picker is … 🥁



Welcome to the show, @NickFaldo006! pic.twitter.com/XllXNieUVp — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2022

As expected, people were not pleased and the backlash was immediate on Twitter.

All time bag fumble. That’s not Kevin Costner — Woah Williams (@icceup70) November 19, 2022

Yes…because Montana is known for…..golf…. Bad bad job here. — Kenley Brester (@brester_kenley) November 19, 2022

Um, who the hell is that? pic.twitter.com/VdhmsnFmRU — Why Not Football (@WhyNotFootball) November 19, 2022

Boooo we want John Dutton! https://t.co/GZUPRAFCzI — Brandon Zapotoski (@bzap62) November 19, 2022

In case you didn’t already know that ESPN hates fun, I guess you do now. This was so easy. This was supposed to be the easiest choice ever.

You’re in Montana. It’s the home of John Dutton. It’s the state that’s become synonymous with “Yellowstone.”

Plus, season five just started. How much easier could this have been for ESPN? Yet, the network dropped the ball in absolutely pathetic fashion. Fans craved “Yellowstone.” Instead, we got a damn golfer. Pathetic.

.@Yellowstone returned with an ABSOLUTE BANG.



– An unexpected death

– John Dutton is the leader America needs

– Does Jamie have more leverage than Beth realizes?

– The masterplan is starting to become clear



MY FULL RECAP: https://t.co/6duap92R6h — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 14, 2022

It is amazing how easy ESPN makes it to hate everything the network does. Just an all-time botch job from everyone involved. Embarrassing all the way around.