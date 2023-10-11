College Football Ratings Are Booming Thanks To Deion Sanders, Alabama Vulnerability, Big Matchups

Videos by OutKick

While many television properties continue to lose viewer interest and ratings, college football is absolutely booming.

Michael Mulvihill posted on X (formerly Twitter), that total viewing of college football games across all television networks is up 12% this year and 28% over the past five years. That’s about as good as it gets.

Total viewing of College Football across all networks is up +12% this year and up +28% over the last five years. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) October 10, 2023

The jump this year may be at least partially attributable to the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders and the Buffaloes have become must-see TV, with several of their games among the highest rated of the season. Their matchup against the USC Trojans was once again the most watched game of the week.

READ: COLORADO, ONCE AGAIN, DRAWS MASSIVE TV RATINGS

But it’s not just the Buffaloes; after years of seemingly untouchable dominance, Alabama is suddenly vulnerable, and big out of conference games have generated huge interest. Ohio State-Notre Dame for example, garnered huge ratings, as did Alabama-Texas.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This year’s ratings are impressive enough, but the future may be even brighter.

With expanded playoffs and new conference alignment in 2024, there’ll be even more big name matchups to choose from.

Suddenly, USC and Penn State are now conference rivals, as are Ohio State and Oregon or Washington. Similarly, Texas-LSU or Oklahoma-Georgia will become more common.

And the 12-team playoff format means teams will be significantly more willing to schedule tough out of conference games since two losses won’t be an immediate playoff death sentence.

College football business is booming. Imagine how much higher ratings will get if Colorado takes the Big 12 by storm next year.