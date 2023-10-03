Colorado, Once Again, Draws Massive TV Ratings

Videos by OutKick

Colorado might have two straight losses, but people are still tuning in to watch the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders and the Buffs lost to USC 48-41 this past Saturday afternoon, and while the team fell to 3-2, it was still a major draw on TV.

The game between the Trojans and Buffaloes averaged an incredibly impressive 7.24 million viewers on Fox, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. That number made it the most-watched college game of the weekend.

Colorado has played in five of the top eight most-watched games of the season, according to the same report.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes draw millions of viewers.

While the numbers are down from Oregon’s blowout win over Colorado, which drew slightly north of 10 million viewers, there’s no doubt Deion Sanders continues to move the needle. Even after a blowout loss, the Buffaloes were the most-watched team in America.

Colorado might be 3-2, but it certainly appears people won’t stop paying attention. The fact Deion Sanders’ squad has played in five of the top eight most-watched games of the season is downright incredible.

Literally every single game the Buffaloes have had so far has dominated the ratings. In case you didn’t already know, there’s a new era underway in Boulder. Losses or not, people are captivated by what Deion Sanders is doing.

Colorado’s game against Arizona State is on the PAC-12 Network, and then the team will return to national television October 13 against Stanford on ESPN. It seems reasonable to believe the team will take a ratings hit the next two weeks, but both games are very winnable.

If Colorado is 5-2 October 28 against UCLA, the game could get monster ratings if it’s on national TV. However, viewership could plummet if a few more losses are quickly stacked up.

No matter what, the numbers are what the numbers are, and the numbers prove people are intrigued by Deion Sanders and the experiment unfolding in Boulder. Expect some more big viewership numbers at least a couple more times this season.