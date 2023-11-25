College Football Game Ends On ‘Tragic Note’ When Opposing Team Taunts Kneeling Kicker After Missed FG

Videos by OutKick

Ever wonder what would happen to you if you viciously taunt an opposing kicker after he misses a game-winning field goal? Well, now we know — thanks to elite college football programs Sam Houston and Middle Tennessee State.

While most of the world was watching The Game over on big FOX, I was locked in on this little showdown between the 4-win Blue Raiders and 3-win Bearkats.

You call me crazy. I say I’m one step ahead of the trends, which is my job here at OutKick. Right on cue, Middle Tennessee State kicker Zeke Rankin missed a 47-yarder for the tie, and proceeded to kneel down in the middle of the field in agony. I’m talking pure devastation.

While his teammates attempted to console him, the Sam Houston fellas had other ideas. Video shows a couple of them come over and appear to mock the poor kicker.

That’s a no-no in the college football world, as you’ll see below. Bonus: we get some A+ play-by-play!

"This game will end on a tragic note." pic.twitter.com/vMdgJuDp9v — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 25, 2023

That’s how you end a season, baby! Two awful teams just happy to be done with the year and they decide they have just a little frustration left in the tank to get out.

Just when you thought they’d missed their chance, BAM! Middle Tennessee monster Zaylin Wood sees his kicker getting mocked, runs over and unleashes holy hell.

That obviously leads to an all-out war on the field, complete with pushing, shoving, some pretty intense gang tackling and I’d imagine a few punches.

Honestly, I’m Team MTSU on this one. It’s a dick move to just run over and kick a man while he’s down, especially a kicker.

Seems unnecessary, unless there’s some backstory here that we don’t know about. If the kicker’s an ass, then all bets are off. But if you’re just going to rub salt in his wound while he’s buckled to the ground rethinking his life, that’s a dick move.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Tragic note.

Hilarious commentary from start to finish, including the dramatic conclusion.

What a day.