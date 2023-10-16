MTSU Football Director Of Player Personnel Charged With Indecent Exposure Involving A Minor, Also Resisting Arrest: Report

Videos by OutKick

Middle Tennessee State University football’s Director Of Player Personnel, Nic Woodley was arrested Sunday for indecent exposure and resisting arrest, according to a report out of Nashville. MTSU has suspended Woodley regarding the alleged incident.

According to a report from WSMV, Woodley allegedly exposed himself to a teenager at a Murfreesboro Target on Sunday afternoon.

The arrest affidavit obtained by WSMV states “The victim told police Woodley complimented her outfit before moving a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals.” Also, when police arrived on the scene, it’s reported that he tried to get away from officers.

Prior to the incident on Sunday, the police investigation says that Nic Woodley had made five trips to the Target in Murfreesboro over the previous five day period. MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro released a statement to WSMV regarding the matter.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” AD Chris Massaro said in a statement to WSMV. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Courtesy of MTSU Athletics

According to his bio, which is still on the MTSU website, Nic Woodley is in his fifth season on Rick Stockstill’s staff and his first as the program’s Director of Player Personnel.

Prior to his time at MTSU, Nic Woodley spent six seasons at Alabama as a football student manager. He is a graduate of Alabama.