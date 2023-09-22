Colorado Hits Oregon Trail, Ole Miss Hopes To Add Fuel To Bama Fire, ND-OSU In Main Event Of ‘Where We Stand Saturday’

Videos by OutKick

Go ahead and prepare yourself now for a wild Saturday ahead in college football. There are numerous high-profile games that will set the tone for the remainder of the season. As Colorado heads to Oregon looking to continue gaining ‘believers’, Lane Kiffin is hoping to send Alabama fans into chaos.

But these games might as well be the prelims to what could be one of the most important game of the early season, as Ohio State travels to Notre Dame. The loaded schedule starts with Florida State traveling to Clemson in what might be the most important game of the Tigers schedule.

Point is, if you were complaining last weekend about the slate of games, you don’t have an argument for tomorrow. From the West Coast to the East Coast, with a stop in the South, this weekend should be billed as ‘Where We Stand Saturday’.

Does The Colorado Run Come To An End At Oregon?

If Bo Nix and Dan Lanning have their way on Saturday, Deion Sanders better hope that Colorado can find a way to keep up with the Ducks. Not only is Shedeur Sanders about to face a much better defense compared to his first three opponents, he’ll have to do it without Travis Hunter.

We’ve all watched this wild run from the Buffaloes to achieve a 3-0 start who are halfway to bowl eligibility. But now the real test begins. Trailing by double-digits to Colorado State is one thing. But a team like Oregon won’t let the Buffaloes back in the game. No, Bo Nix will put his foot on the throat of this undefeated run while running for a 40-yard touchdown.

Deion Sanders takes the field for warmups before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State Rams. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Ducks are ranked 4th in total offense, while only giving up 285 yards per game. We know the networks are praying Colorado can pull off the upset, or at least keep this thing close in the fourth quarter.

I know the college football world is infatuated with Deion Sanders, one way or the other. But Oregon is a different beast, and one that has much better talent in the trenches. If Colorado is hanging around in the fourth quarter, then maybe this is a team capable of fighting off the onslaught of talent from opposing teams. It’s one thing to beat TCU on the road. It’s a whole different animal to walk into Autzen Stadium and leave with a win.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Looking To Calm The Alabama Tide

If there ever was a season during Lane Kiffin’s time at Ole Miss where he had a legitimate shot at beating Nick Saban, here it is. The Rebels will enter Bryant Denny Stadium with a clear advantage at quarterback. Meanwhile, Kiffin has used the media this week to make things personal in Tuscaloosa. From calling out Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator position, to his usual trolling on social media, Kiffin feels confident heading South to Alabama.

And guess what? This is exactly where Nick Saban comes in and ruin’s the party for Ole Miss, based on past seasons. We’ve been focused on the quarterback spot at Alabama for the entire opening portion of the season that we forget about his players taking this game personal. We know Saban doesn’t like to dabble in the back-and-forth, but this game has a weird feeling attached to it.

What if the Alabama defense crawls out of its shell and delivers pure chaos to the Rebels offensive line? Or Jaxson Dart struggles to make plays in open space? Nick Saban has prepared for everything and I promise you he’s heard the outside doubters. But the real question is whether or not Lane Kiffin’s squad can take advantage of an Alabama team still finding its way.

If they don’t, and Alabama wins this game on Saturday, do we start to question whether or not Lane Kiffin’s fishing actually backfires more than it succeeds? Point being, this game is critical for both teams, for totally opposite reasons.

Notre Dame-Ohio State Matchup Is The Headliner We Deserve

Bring it on. All the pageantry, pregame marches to the stadium, 80,000 fans with green wristbands that light up, this is Saturday’s main event. This contest is expected to deliver massive ratings. It’s enough to keep opposing networks from putting their best matchup of the day against it. There’s a reason why Clemson and Florida State are playing at noon.

After Ohio State won the battle in the trenches during last year’s game, with Notre Dame QB’s not being able to keep up with CJ Stroud, this year is different. The Fighting Irish have the upper-hand along the offensive line, with Sam Hartman leading them at quarterback. Simply put, the roles are reversed this season, with Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord taking a backseat to Hartman.

Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish takes the field prior to the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Also, don’t forget running back Audric Esteme, who is averaging 130 yards per game. Even though Ohio State might be the favorite heading into this matchup, it feels like a game the Irish will win with a solid defensive outing. I trust Sam Hartman. I believe he’s been waiting for this type of game since he arrived in South Bend. But now it’s time to go win it.

A win like this for Marcus Freeman in year two would put Notre Dame back into a conversation they’ve been missing out on, the playoffs.

Ok, Here’s The Other Games To Get Excited About

Thanks to ESPN not wanting to go up against Notre Dame-Ohio State, we’re getting Florida State at Clemson to open the day. Will the Seminoles brush-off the performance against Boston College and bring the potent offense to Death Valley? Absolutely, but I’m wondering if it will matter.

I know we look at Clemson a different way after that loss to Duke in the season opener. But Dabo Swinney hasn’t lost to Florida State since 2014. Clemson has won the last seven games in a row against the Seminoles. Watch out for this one. The Tigers defense that will look to contain Jordan Travis on the ground, while Clemson QB Cade Klubnik looks to open it up downfield.

It’s ‘White Out’ night in Happy Valley, as Iowa travel to Penn State for what should be an incredible atmosphere. Now, for the game itself, the Hawkeyes have won the last two matchups against James Franklin, but a third will be difficult. Penn State QB Drew Allar hasn’t thrown an interception this season. He will certainly be the ‘X’ factor in this contest. The Nittany Lions have scored thirty points in ten-straight games, and I don’t see that stopping on Saturday. Sorry Iowa, your first loss comes tomorrow.

James Franklin of the Penn State leads the team onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In what could be the ‘sleeper’ game of the day, 14th ranked Oregon State travels to Pullman to play the 21st ranked Washington State. The Pac-2 look to put on a show Saturday night on FOX. Cougars QB Cameron Ward has thrown for almost 1,000 yards in three games, while DJ Uiagalelei was throwing 2 interceptions last week against San Diego State. Either way, this one could turn into a shootout, with Pac-12 implications.

I don’t want to hear any complaining about this week’s schedule, we’re set for a chaotic Saturday in college football.