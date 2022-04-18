in NFL, OKTC

‘Colin’ Anyone Who Will Listen: Kaepernick OK Playing Backup

updated 3 Comments

Breathe it in. Carefully. Smell something?

No, that’s not the stench of Easter eggs and ham that have been left out to rot. It’s Colin Kaepernick, and he reeks of desperation.

Kap, who’s still on his “woe is me” media tour, is letting the world know he’s OK being a backup, as long as it means he’ll get another shot in the NFL after a six-year hiatus.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick told the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

Well, now that we’ve cleared that up, I’m sure his phone will be ringing off the hook. Surely, plenty of teams are looking for a 34-year-old backup who last took a snap in 2016, has perfected the victory formation kneel down, but has never actually won anything.

Kaepernick, who has a career completion percentage of just under 60% and a 3-16 record in his last 19 NFL starts, thinks that, given an opportunity, he’d leave that whole backup thing behind him and soon become a starter once again.

“But (being a backup is) not where I’m staying,” insisted Kap. “And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”
Hard to see why “that door” isn’t already wide open. What NFL team wouldn’t want a diva of a quarterback designated as their backup who’s still angling for the top spot? 
The timing of these most recent comments from Kap is curious, considering that just six months ago, he compared playing in the NFL to slavery. Now he apparently wants back in the slave trade, even if that means playing backup for a short time.So something definitely smells fishy here. Or at least desperate.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

 

 

 

Colin KaepernickFeature post

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

  2. Now you claim you’re cool with being a backup. Guess we’re supposed to forget about the 6+ teams that have offered that to you over the years with you either opting out of your contract, refusing a trade, or flat out calling the team owner a racist slave owner. Christ, you fucking refused to show up at an open combine JUST FOR YOU so you could wear a moronic t-shirt and throw footballs to nobody at a high school. But It LOoKeD GoOD on TWiTteR!

    We all know this is a pathetic attempt to keep the “blackballed” lie going so brain dead progressive sheep will continue to funnel you and your charlatan girlfriend “social justice” money. Fuck off. You’re a cancer.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here