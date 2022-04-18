‘Colin’ Anyone Who Will Listen: Kaepernick OK Playing Backup

Breathe it in. Carefully. Smell something?
No, that’s not the stench of Easter eggs and ham that have been left out to rot. It’s Colin Kaepernick, and he reeks of desperation.
Kap, who’s still on his “woe is me” media tour, is letting the world know he’s OK being a backup, as long as it means he’ll get another shot in the NFL after a six-year hiatus.
“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick told the I AM ATHLETE podcast.
Well, now that we’ve cleared that up, I’m sure his phone will be ringing off the hook. Surely, plenty of teams are looking for a 34-year-old backup who last took a snap in 2016, has perfected the victory formation kneel down, but has never actually won anything.
The Return of Colin Kaepernick.
TOMORROW @ 12 PM EST ON YOUTUBE 🚨 @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/oNLVHtKzzi
— I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) April 17, 2022
Kaepernick, who has a career completion percentage of just under 60% and a 3-16 record in his last 19 NFL starts, thinks that, given an opportunity, he’d leave that whole backup thing behind him and soon become a starter once again.
Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Now you claim you’re cool with being a backup. Guess we’re supposed to forget about the 6+ teams that have offered that to you over the years with you either opting out of your contract, refusing a trade, or flat out calling the team owner a racist slave owner. Christ, you fucking refused to show up at an open combine JUST FOR YOU so you could wear a moronic t-shirt and throw footballs to nobody at a high school. But It LOoKeD GoOD on TWiTteR!
We all know this is a pathetic attempt to keep the “blackballed” lie going so brain dead progressive sheep will continue to funnel you and your charlatan girlfriend “social justice” money. Fuck off. You’re a cancer.
Leave the drama for your mama.