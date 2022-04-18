‘Colin’ Anyone Who Will Listen: Kaepernick OK Playing Backup

Breathe it in. Carefully. Smell something?

No, that’s not the stench of Easter eggs and ham that have been left out to rot. It’s Colin Kaepernick, and he reeks of desperation.

Kap, who’s still on his “woe is me” media tour, is letting the world know he’s OK being a backup, as long as it means he’ll get another shot in the NFL after a six-year hiatus.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick told the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

Well, now that we’ve cleared that up, I’m sure his phone will be ringing off the hook. Surely, plenty of teams are looking for a 34-year-old backup who last took a snap in 2016, has perfected the victory formation kneel down, but has never actually won anything.

The Return of Colin Kaepernick.

TOMORROW @ 12 PM EST ON YOUTUBE 🚨 @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/oNLVHtKzzi — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) April 17, 2022

Kaepernick, who has a career completion percentage of just under 60% and a 3-16 record in his last 19 NFL starts, thinks that, given an opportunity, he’d leave that whole backup thing behind him and soon become a starter once again.

“But (being a backup is) not where I’m staying,” insisted Kap . “And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Hard to see why “that door” isn’t already wide open. What NFL team wouldn’t want a diva of a quarterback designated as their backup who’s still angling for the top spot?