Colby Covington Dresses As Founding Father, Rocks MAGA Hat During UFC 296 Presser

Colby Covington continues to prove he’s a content machine, and was in prime form for the UFC 296 press conference.

Covington will enter the octagon Saturday against Leon Edwards, and he’s been doing everything possible to move the needle ahead of the fight.

He went mega-viral earlier in the week when he unleashed a vulgar anti-LeBron James rant. He’s definitely not a fan of the Lakers star.

Well, Covington wasn’t done generating attention ahead of the fight. The UFC star showed up to the UFC 296 presser rocking a MAGA hat, which isn’t new, but it was his outfit that really caught everyone’s attention.

The man was dressed like a Founding Father who had just come off the battlefield after beating England. Check out his hilarious outfit below, and shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

General @ColbyCovMMA reporting for the #UFC296 press conference! 🫡



We’re live for the first fight week faceoffs in 30 minutes! pic.twitter.com/eCmFIo0fMa — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2023

Colby Covington is a grade-A troll.

I don’t care whether you love the UFC or not, or if you’re a fight fan who just doesn’t like Covington. You can’t deny the man knows how to move the needle, and he always does it in very funny fashion.

The dude showed up to a UFC press conference doing his best George Washington impression. Not only did he look like a Founding Father, but he actually wore it for the entire event.

Imagine having to trash talk ahead of a fight, and one of the guys is dressed like it’s 1776. The man simply knows content. Covington is a great fighter, but he’s an even better troll.

Colby Covington dresses as Founding Father during UFC 296 event. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

We’ll see how Covington does in the octagon Saturday against Edwards. No matter what the outcome is, there’s no doubt he won the lead-up to the fight. That’s simply not up for debate.