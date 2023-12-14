Colby Covington Unleashes Vulgar Anti-LeBron James Rant After National Anthem Disaster: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Colby Covington isn’t a fan of LeBron James, and doesn’t care who knows it.

LeBron has been taking heat after a video surfaced of him walking around and sitting during the national anthem prior to Bronny’s debut at USC. It was just the latest example of the Lakers star not respecting the anthem. He previously kneeled while in the NBA bubble.

Covington, one of the best fighters in the UFC, came out of left field to take some shots at the four-time NBA champion.

“If you hate America so much and you don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me. You go to China, go to these sweat shops that you employ all these laborers and use these women and pay them pennies on the dollar to make your millions. F*ck you LeBron James. You’re a coward. You’re a spineless coward, and you’re a b*tch,” Covington said during a Wednesday press conference for UFC 296.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

JUST IN: UFC star Colby Covington goes off on LeBron James for not respecting the United States.



🔥🔥🔥



“If you hate America so much and you don't like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me.”



“You go to China, go to these sweat shops that… pic.twitter.com/sZQC5ZIt5p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

Colby Covington rips LeBron James.

Do we think Colby Covington is a fan of LeBron James or not? I think the answer to that is pretty clear, and it’s a resounding no.

While Covington can be a bit over-the-top at times, his overall message about LeBron James’ hypocrisy is correct.

LeBron James has made more money than he could spend in 50 lifetimes thanks to the opportunities afforded to him in the United States of America. Yet, he doesn’t seem overly grateful at all.

LeBron James was criticized for not standing during the national anthem at a USC game. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In fact, he seems to have serious issues with the country. He won’t speak out against the crimes of the CCP in China, but has no problem attacking the First Amendment in relation to Daryl Morey, doxxing a police officer for doing his job and seems to think the national anthem isn’t something he needs to stand with pride for.

If he thinks America is such a rotten and awful place, then why does he continue to make money here like he has a personal ATM machine?

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever.



I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Colby Covington just said what a lot of people likely think about the Lakers star. And it’s not just about LeBron James. Have you seen college campuses lately? There are a lot of people in America who seem to benefit from the red, white and blue while showing zero respect for it. We need to get back to a time when patriotism and supporting the place we call home was normal. Agree? Disagree? Hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.