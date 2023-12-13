LeBron James Walks Around, Sits Down As National Anthem Plays At Son’s College Debut

Videos by OutKick
LeBron James showed no interest in standing with respect for the national anthem during a USC game.
The Los Angeles Lakers star was in attendance over the weekend to watch Bronny make his collegiate debut in a game the Trojans lost to Long Beach State.
However, video going viral late Tuesday shows James walked around and then took a seat while everyone else was standing showing respect as the national anthem played.
Not LeBron James. He apparently doesn’t care one bit about standing with pride for America.
Luca Evans, who took the video, claimed LeBron has actually refused to stand for the anthem for years during Bronny’s games because entering at that time doesn’t make a fuss. That, of course, isn’t an excuse anyone with a brain is buying.
Why not just show up a minute or two after or before? If you’re going to have an excuse, at least make it believable.
The four-time NBA champion not showing respect for the anthem is hardly surprising. He infamously took a knee during the anthem when the league was playing in its bubble during COVID.
What’s worse: taking a knee during the anthem or walking around like you couldn’t care less? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
People on social media were also quick to criticize LeBron for his inability to take 15 seconds to honor our beautiful anthem and country.
I'm a fan, but he and the camera crew didn't need to enter like that during the anthem.— Arik Baldwin Strategies 🍆 (@Lakergregg) December 10, 2023
America was the country that helped LeBron James earn more money than he could spend in 100 lifetimes, but he just doesn’t care.
In fact, he’s been openly hostile to this country. He attacked freedom of speech when former Rockets GM Daryl Morey supported freedom for people in Hong Kong and doxxed an innocent police officer who had to shoot a girl to stop a potential stabbing.
I wish I could say I’m surprised LeBron James so casually decided to disrespect America, but it’s very on-brand. Would you ever disrespect China in such a fashion if he was in Beijing for an event? Absolutely not. Yet, when he’s in America, he can’t even take a brief moment to stand with respect for the anthem. It’s a shame, and a terrible example. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.