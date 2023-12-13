LeBron James Walks Around, Sits Down As National Anthem Plays At Son’s College Debut

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James showed no interest in standing with respect for the national anthem during a USC game.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was in attendance over the weekend to watch Bronny make his collegiate debut in a game the Trojans lost to Long Beach State.

However, video going viral late Tuesday shows James walked around and then took a seat while everyone else was standing showing respect as the national anthem played.

Not LeBron James. He apparently doesn’t care one bit about standing with pride for America.

LeBron James makes his entrance at the Galen Center for Bronny James’ debut during the national anthem, holding daughter Zhuri’s hand. Accompanied by Bryce James and two of his Sierra Canyon teammates, Bryce Cofield and Jayden Alexander. pic.twitter.com/tN0iSMhkJA — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 10, 2023

Luca Evans, who took the video, claimed LeBron has actually refused to stand for the anthem for years during Bronny’s games because entering at that time doesn’t make a fuss. That, of course, isn’t an excuse anyone with a brain is buying.

Why not just show up a minute or two after or before? If you’re going to have an excuse, at least make it believable.

As the reporter who took this video, this is gross and completely mischaracterizes the situation. LeBron has done this for YEARS in Bronny’s time at Sierra Canyon. It’s objectively the best time to walk in so he doesn’t cause a massive stir. Stop it. https://t.co/Dp86xxKKfL — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 13, 2023

LeBron James shows no respect for the national anthem during USC game.

The four-time NBA champion not showing respect for the anthem is hardly surprising. He infamously took a knee during the anthem when the league was playing in its bubble during COVID.

What’s worse: taking a knee during the anthem or walking around like you couldn’t care less? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

LeBron James previously kneeled during the national anthem. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

People on social media were also quick to criticize LeBron for his inability to take 15 seconds to honor our beautiful anthem and country.

Lebron James is an absolute piece of garbage!!! Show some RESPECT for the National Anthem!! pic.twitter.com/ZsID4tNvLu — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 13, 2023

LeBron completely ignores the National Anthem and sits down. pic.twitter.com/RA8EzZMror — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 12, 2023

LeBron James casually walks into the basketball arena while the National Anthem is playing and takes a seat.



Zero respect for the country that gave him the opportunity to be a basketball star.



Zero respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire.



Zero respect… pic.twitter.com/NaTmdeOabx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

I'm a fan, but he and the camera crew didn't need to enter like that during the anthem. — Arik Baldwin Strategies 🍆 (@Lakergregg) December 10, 2023

America was the country that helped LeBron James earn more money than he could spend in 100 lifetimes, but he just doesn’t care.

In fact, he’s been openly hostile to this country. He attacked freedom of speech when former Rockets GM Daryl Morey supported freedom for people in Hong Kong and doxxed an innocent police officer who had to shoot a girl to stop a potential stabbing.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever.



I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

I wish I could say I’m surprised LeBron James so casually decided to disrespect America, but it’s very on-brand. Would you ever disrespect China in such a fashion if he was in Beijing for an event? Absolutely not. Yet, when he’s in America, he can’t even take a brief moment to stand with respect for the anthem. It’s a shame, and a terrible example. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.