Colby Covington Makes Insane Comment About Hitler And Rival’s Dead Father

Colby Covington and his nonsense with Leon Edwards simply won’t end.

Covington got absolutely mauled by Edwards at UFC 296, and immediately blamed the loss on the fact the judges don’t like him because he supports Donald Trump. He later doubled down on the claim. Of course, it’s complete nonsense. He got worked in the octagon and it’s that simple.

Ahead of the beatdown, he made a comment about Edwards’ deceased father being in hell. Edwards has admitted his father was involved in criminal activity in London before his death when the UFC star was just 13. Specifics on what his dad might have been doing don’t appear to be known.

Colby Covington unleashes insane take on Hitler and Leon Edwards’ dad.

Well, buckle up because Covington has unleashed a scorching hot take about Leon Edwards’ deceased father:

He’s on the same level of bad as former German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“Why would I feel bad about anything I say about someone who is such a criminal and put so much pain in people’s lives. I’m not going to feel bad for someone like that. Just like Hitler. He was a terrible person…I’m not comparing him to Hitler, but it’s that same level of bad guy,” Covington said during an interview with Patrick Bet-David.

You can watch his comments below, and shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Colby just compared Leon’s Dad to Hitler pic.twitter.com/fjjSHPI5gn — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 21, 2023

Covington’s Hitler claim is absolutely absurd.

By Leon Edwards’ own admission, his father was involved in some bad things at the time of his death nearly two decades ago.

However, being a criminal and *quickly checks notes* being on the same level of Hitler are not the same thing. It’s hilarious how Covington claimed he wasn’t comparing the two, and then immediately did just that.

While the exact death toll of people in WWII isn’t known, the number is generally believed to be at least 60 million.

Hitler was one of the most evil men to ever live. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

As many as 20 million people died in Europe – not counting the 20 million+ Russians who died on the eastern front. It was a bloodbath of unprecedented proportions.

Hitler’s evil was beyond words. The Nazi regime systematically murdered Jewish people, political dissidents, anyone who resisted or anyone who they simply wanted to.

The man started a war that destroyed a continent and sent innocent people to the gas chambers. Colby Covington thinks being a criminal in London is the same as the man behind the Holocaust? If he truly believes those two things are the “same level of bad guy,” then Colby Covington is a moron.

Colby Covington claims Leon Edwards’ deceased father was the same kind of bad as Adolf Hitler. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Why do people feel the need to throw out Hitler comparisons all the time? Unless WWIII is underway and concentration camps are, once again, being used to exterminate innocent civilians, then he’s not the measuring stick that should be used. Let me know your thoughts on Covington’s remarks at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.