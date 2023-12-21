Colby Covington Doubles Down On Claim He Lost Because He Supports Trump, Lives In Land Of Delusion

Videos by OutKick

Colby Covington has apparently convinced himself that supporting Donald Trump is the reason Leon Edwards worked him over.

The UFC star lost to Edwards at UFC 296 last weekend and to anyone paying attention, it didn’t seem overly close.

The judges agreed and awarded Edwards the win. Colby Covington immediately claimed supporting Trump is the reason the judges didn’t give him the victory.

It was an absolutely insane claim at the time, but it didn’t stop him from doubling down. He seems to really believe it.

Colby Covington doubles down on claim Trump support cost him a win.

Covington said the following Wednesday night while speaking on Fox News with Jesse Waters:

“I do believe that. You know, I think they stack the deck against us because they don’t want we the people to have control of this country again and that’s what Trump stands for, he stands for democracy, he stands for freedom. So, they’re going to do everything they can to keep us down. From shadow banning us online even if we’re saying the truth. They’re going to make us censored and not let the people see that. If it’s in a judging another athletic sporting event, they’re going to stack the deck against us. It’s a sad time in our country, but we, the people, need to rise up. We can’t let this keep us down.”

You can watch his full comments below

Colby Covington is on Fox News claiming the judges gave Leon Edwards the win because he’s a Trump supporter 😅 pic.twitter.com/o7qy5XTgEY — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 21, 2023

What world is Covington living in?

It’s probably true there are people out there who don’t love Covington’s support of Trump. I know plenty of people who don’t even think it’s real. They think it’s part of his character.

Only Covington knows whether or not that’s true at the end of the day. What we do know is claiming you lost a UFC fight for supporting Trump is outrageous.

Donald Trump has incredibly close ties with the UFC. He’s very good friends with Dana White, the UFC boss is an open supporter of the former President and leading Republican candidate and UFC fans go wild whenever Trump shows up to an event.

If there’s one sport in the world being a Trump supporter would be a positive over a negative.

Colby Covington thinks supporting Donald Trump cost him a win over Leon Edwards. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Blaming being a Trump supporter for a loss is beyond cringe. The man lost. It’s that simple. The idea judges conspired against him in a *checks notes* organization run by Dana White is so far detached from reality it’s hard to even put into words. Be a man, take responsibility, own the loss and do whatever is necessary to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Never make excuses. It’s that simple.