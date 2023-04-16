Cody Bellinger Robs Home Run, Gets Booed By Dodgers Fans

Videos by OutKick
What a difference a year makes. Last season, if Cody Bellinger were to rob a home run at Dodger Stadium he would’ve gotten a standing ovation.
Now? Not so much.
The 27-year-old left the Dodgers over the offseason to sign with the Chicago Cubs. This week, he and his new teammates traveled out west for a series against his old team.
It started out fine. Bellinger got a big ovation from Dodgers fans on Friday, although that ovation led to a pitch clock violation.
That was a big-brain move, Dodgers fans.
But on Saturday, it was his turn. Former Cub Jason Heyward took a pitch to deep center field. It looked like it was a sure-fire round-tripper had Bellinger not gotten on his hose and scaled the outfield wall.
The Dodger Stadium laid into Bellinger which led to a hilarious palms-up moment in centerfield.
That was a funny moment for sure, but Bellinger’s agent was reportedly still mad enough about the pitch clock violation that he called to complain.
Yeah, it was pretty ridiculous. But now that Bellinger stole a homerun from the Dodgers, we call this one even (although we should also fix that pitch clock rule because that’s pretty insane).
