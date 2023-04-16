Cody Bellinger Robs Home Run, Gets Booed By Dodgers Fans

Videos by OutKick

What a difference a year makes. Last season, if Cody Bellinger were to rob a home run at Dodger Stadium he would’ve gotten a standing ovation.

Now? Not so much.

The 27-year-old left the Dodgers over the offseason to sign with the Chicago Cubs. This week, he and his new teammates traveled out west for a series against his old team.

It started out fine. Bellinger got a big ovation from Dodgers fans on Friday, although that ovation led to a pitch clock violation.

Cody Bellinger got a pitch clock violation after getting an ovation in his first game back at Dodger Stadium



What are we doing blue pic.twitter.com/Ts9RJDbB3S — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 15, 2023

That was a big-brain move, Dodgers fans.

But on Saturday, it was his turn. Former Cub Jason Heyward took a pitch to deep center field. It looked like it was a sure-fire round-tripper had Bellinger not gotten on his hose and scaled the outfield wall.

"They used to love it when I did that."- @Cody_Bellinger, probably. pic.twitter.com/RVWTDUVIcG — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2023

The Dodger Stadium laid into Bellinger which led to a hilarious palms-up moment in centerfield.

That was a funny moment for sure, but Bellinger’s agent was reportedly still mad enough about the pitch clock violation that he called to complain.

The agent for #Cubs CF Cody Bellinger called MLB to complain about a seemingly unwarranted pitch-clock violation in Bellinger's first game vs. #Dodgers Friday night, but the teams did not follow MLB protocols to get such a stoppage in play approved. https://t.co/qaE2TP1V9X — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) April 16, 2023

Yeah, it was pretty ridiculous. But now that Bellinger stole a homerun from the Dodgers, we call this one even (although we should also fix that pitch clock rule because that’s pretty insane).

