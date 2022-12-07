Cubs’ Manager David Ross Has Hilarious Reaction To Team Signing Cody Bellinger On Live TV

The Chicago Cubs signed free agent Cody Bellinger to a one-year contract on Tuesday, but manager David Ross found out the news much later than the rest of the baseball world. Ross was told the news on live TV on Tuesday and was thrilled, sharing an epic reaction to his team’s new outfielder.

The Chicago manager joined MLB Network’s ‘Intentional Talk’ on Tuesday live from the Winter Meetings. Shortly after sitting down, the news broke that the Cubs had signed Bellinger, which led to Ross cursing on live TV.

“Did it really? Nice,” Ross said with a huge smile on his face. “You guys are in the know. Sh-t”

“I can’t say that (word),” Ross said while everyone on set was laughing.

People cursing on live TV is never not funny, and you certainly can’t blame Ross for being so excited about Bellinger joining the Cubs.

While the 27-year-old hasn’t been at his best the last couple of seasons, he’s still a young, former NL MVP. Signing him to a prove-it, one-year deal while also filling a hole at center field makes a lot of sense for the Cubs.

After his phenomenal 2019 campaign batting .305 with 47 HR and 115 RBI, Bellinger has cooled off mightily. He showed flashes a season ago playing in 144 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers driving in 68 runs, but both he and the Cubs are hopeful his numbers across the board improve when he arrives in the Windy City.