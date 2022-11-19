Dodgers Choose To Non-Tender Cody Bellinger, Making The 2019 NL MVP A Free Agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers have surpassingly non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger, thus making him a free agent.

The 27-year-old former All-Star has been struggling since his 2019 MVP season.

Cody Bellinger has been non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers and is now a free agent. (Getty Images)

Bellinger was due to make $18 million this year before becoming a free agent after the upcoming season. Now however, he will enter free agency immediately.

Bellinger has never been the same since 2019 when he hit 47 home runs. A year later he reaggravated a shoulder injury while celebrating his homer that gave the Dodgers the lead in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. He has never been the same. This past year, he hit .210 with 19 home runs in 144 games.

The Dodgers will now put their focus in signing a center fielder.

THE DODGERS WERE ELIMINATED IN THE NLDS

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is a closing of the chapter of Cody and the Dodgers,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “We still very much believe in the talent of Cody and his competitive makeup, and we have interest in a reunion.”

Bellinger and agent Scott Boras could still renegotiate for a cheaper contract, if both parties were interested.

The Dodgers cleared over $100 million in cap space as they try to pursue a World Series. They’ve won over 100 games the past two seasons, before losing in the National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres in four games. Bellinger was not in the starting lineup for Game 4 of that series.