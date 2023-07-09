Cody Bellinger Addresses Potential Trade Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Cody Bellinger is having a resurgent 2023 season for the Chicago Cubs.

And it’s making him the target of potential trade rumors at the upcoming Major League Baseball deadline.

Bellinger previously played at an MVP level, winning the award in 2019 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the 27-year-old bizarrely struggled in the proceeding years.

His 2021 season was exceptionally bad; Bellinger hit .165/.240/.302, good for just a 47 wRC+.

2022 wasn’t much better. Bellinger was 17% worse than league average on offense, though he did contribute his customary exceptional defense.

After the Dodgers non-tendered him in the offseason, Bellinger signed with the Cubs on a one year, “prove it” deal. And to this point in the season, he’s been much closer to the player he used to be.

Bellinger has a 129 wRC+, with a .303/.359/.502 batting line through 56 games, good for 2 wins in a resurgent Cubs season.

But the Cubs face an uphill climb for a postseason spot, and with Bellinger just a few months from free agency again, he’s one of the deadline’s hottest targets.

And he addressed the speculation head on recently, saying he doesn’t really want to leave his new team.

“I definitely know what is possible,” Bellinger explained to ESPN. “But I like being here and focusing on helping this team win while I am here and hopefully we can get on a roll and stay together. We have a really good group here.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: MLB player Cody Bellinger of the L.A. Dodgers (L) and Chase Carter attend Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bellinger Doesn’t Seem Long For Chicago

Being a high performing free agent on a team well below .500 almost always leads to a trade.

This year in particular, Bellinger seems a near certainty to be dealt, considering the lack of sellers.

Several teams could use a plus defensive outfielder with an above average bat, the Yankees being the most obvious.

Other contending teams like the Guardians, Brewers or Twins could use more offensive help, and even the Padres could be interested if San Diego decides to buy and not sell.

Just a few years ago, it seemed impossible that Cody Bellinger would be a trade candidate. But after a resurgent season, he’s made himself too good for the Cubs to keep.

Who knows? Maybe the Dodgers will want to bring him back to LA.