New Trade Rumor Suggests Disappointing Padres Could Sell Several Key Players

Videos by OutKick

The San Diego Padres entered the 2023 season with exceptionally high expectations.

And justifiably so.

Ownership committed to spending big to unseat the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the NL West.

Manny Machado signed an extension, Xander Bogaerts got a massive contract and the team added Matt Carpenter and Nelson Cruz.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was expected back from a PED suspension early in the season. And 2022 deadline acquisitions Josh Hader and Juan Soto brought excitement in San Diego to a fever pitch.

Yet more than halfway through the season, the Padres are essentially buried.

Somehow, despite the $250 million payroll, San Diego’s in fourth place in the NL West, 10 games out of first.

The Wild Card is also falling quickly out of reach, especially considering the tough upcoming schedule in August and September.

That’s led to speculation that the team could sell some important players at the trading deadline, and there’s now an official rumor all but confirming that exact possibility.

READ: SHOULD DISAPPOINTING SAN DIEGO PADRES GIVE UP ON 2023, TRADE JUAN SOTO?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 04: Josh Hader #71 of the San Diego Padres prepares to pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at PETCO Park on July 04, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

How Many Players Will The Padres Actually Trade?

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday that rival executives believe the Padres “would be foolish not to listen to trade offers this month for prized outfielder Juan Soto.”

It’s no surprise that other teams believe the team should listen to trade offers.

But he continued, saying they will actually follow through on offers for closer Josh Hader and starter Blake Snell.

The Padres are “expected to part ways with former Cy Young winner Blake Snell and All-Star closer Josh Hader at the trade deadline, who are each eligible for free agency after the season,” Nightengale said.

Nightengale doesn’t have the best track record with accuracy. But he did put his name on a report saying the Padres are “expected” to trade Snell and Hader. That would, in theory at least, seem to have more certainty behind it.

Trading Snell and Hader would make sense for the Padres, if they decide to sell. Despite his obvious control issues, Snell’s turned in another solid season for San Diego.

Underlying metrics aside, a 3.03 ERA and high strikeout rate would make him a desirable addition to many rotations.

Hader’s also recovered a very shaky second half of 2022. Despite a few blown saves and an inflated walk rate, he has just a 1.15 ERA.

Even as second half rentals, both players would bring back at least one prospect of relative value. Especially in a sellers market. And after a number of big name deals, the Padres need all the prospects they can get.

There are still several weeks of games to get through before the Padres have to make the buyer/seller choice. But based on this report and their continued poor performance, it’s becoming increasingly likely a few key players could be on the move.