Coastal Carolina Coach Addresses Deleted Photo With Bikini-Clad Dancers

Coastal Carolina football coach Tim Beck has broken his silence on the deleted photo of him with the school’s dance team.

The Chanticleers coach and program set the internet on fire when he took a photo with the dance team in bikinis and the mascot on a beach in Hawaii.

It was a completely harmless photo to anyone with a functioning brain. A mother of one of the young women in the photo told OutKick the dance team planned an entire bikini day at the beach, and couldn’t have been more excited.

Yet, we live in very dumb times, and the photo was eventually deleted. For those of you who haven’t seen it, you can check out a screenshot below and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It appears that after roughly 3 hours of online circulation and 54 bookmarks, the geniuses over at @CoastalFootball have finally deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/QlFTbVIj3Y — ABSENT ASHEVILLE (@AppStateConeBoy) December 20, 2023

Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck reacts to photo going viral.

“It was a very spontaneous event. There was no intent to try to generate any particular kind of response one way or the other of how that was. So, I mean, that’s kind of my statement really on it,” Beck said during a Wednesday press conference ahead of the team’s bowl game.

To make matters more interesting, Yahoo reported the school’s dance even responded to the photo on social media before it was deleted writing, “Glad we ran into you at the beach today. Thanks for the picture!”

Literally nobody involved was offended or thought it was wrong. Yet, the internet always does its thing and has to be outraged about something.

To be fair, there were also a lot of people who simply had fun with the photo as well. Some of the reactions on Reddit were hilarious following the photo getting deleted.

Below are some of the best ones:

That’s cool as sh*t

Peak Kenny Powers on the Myrtle Beach Mermen vibes.

Why did they delete this? I can’t tell what’s wrong with this tweet

The mascot is right there beside him. Its harmless. Some people just have to over react.

Cowards. Can’t believe they deleted it

There’s a little dirty myrtle in every beach, and every heart

This is the coolest Tim Beck will ever look

Deleted because of the crocs and socks, no other reason

Tim Beck has nothing to apologize for, and I’m glad he didn’t. At some point, the outrage mob simply has to be ignored. It was a photo at the beach. The mascot was literally in it!

Tim Beck addresses photo with Coastal Carolina dance team. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The program is in Hawaii for its bowl game, everyone was having fun, the women in the photo were happy about it, Tim Beck clearly didn’t think anything of it and there’s no need to get fired up. Agree or disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.