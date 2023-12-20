Mother Of Coastal Carolina Dancer Slams Outrage Over Bikini-Clad Photo With Football Coach

Videos by OutKick

A mother of a young woman on the Coastal Carolina dance team is not impressed by the reaction to the now-deleted viral beach photo with coach Tim Beck.

The internet and social media have been on fire since the team tweeted a photo of Beck posing with the bikini-clad dance team and the program’s mascot.

To anyone with a sense of humor, it was obvious the Chanticleers are having a very fun time in Hawaii ahead of the bowl game against San Jose State. Beck was going full Kenny Powers, the dance team was soaking up some sun while wearing bikinis and the mascot got in on the action.

However, not everyone took it as a fun post, and the team eventually deleted it.

It appears that after roughly 3 hours of online circulation and 54 bookmarks, the geniuses over at @CoastalFootball have finally deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/QlFTbVIj3Y — ABSENT ASHEVILLE (@AppStateConeBoy) December 20, 2023

Mother of Coastal Carolina dancer defends picture of team with coach Tim Beck.

A mother, whose name is being withheld, reached out to me Wednesday and made it clear she has no problem with the photo. Not only does she not have a problem with it, but thinks it’s simply being used to “slander” the program’s leader.

“My daughter is on the Coastal Carolina Dance Team – Chanticleer Girls, and I wanted to thank you for not taking this situation and turning it into something more than it is. We (dance moms) are appalled at the comments we are seeing about Coach Beck and the girls. It’s obvious they want to slander him and they’re using the girls to support their claim,” the mother told me.

Coastal Carolina deleted a photo of coach Tim Beck with the dance team in bikinis. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

She also made it crystal clear the team is full of young women who are active community members, carry high GPAs, are beautiful inside and out and work very hard.

The unnamed mother further added, “Our girls aren’t just beautiful on the outside, they are smart, caring, hard working athletes that love to dance and represent themselves, the university, and their community in a professional manner. Their coach requires them to keep a high GPA and always has them involved in community events, elementary school visits, school functions, in addition to doing extensive work with our local Miracle League, which I know is a favorite for so many of the girls.”

Without missing a beat, the fired-up mother defended Beck for appearing in the clearly vanilla photo with the dancers and mascot. She also encouraged the school to actually have a spine.

“As for coach Beck, he did nothing wrong! I’m hoping our university shows strength and stands behind him and takes a stand against all the drama that people love to create,” the woman further elaborated.

When I first saw the photo, I immediately knew it had been planned and staged. Was the mascot just walking around the beach in full costume? Of course. Turns out, I was completely correct.

Not only was it staged, but the dance team planned an entire “Teal Tuesday” at the beach. Sounds like a good time!

“A fun fact: the night our girls found out the bowl game was in Hawaii they immediately got together to order teal bikinis since they were going to be there on a Tuesday. They planned a Teal Tuesday day at the beach long before yesterday. Thank you again for resisting to get tangled up with the haters out there who have nothing better to do with their time than make something out of nothing,” the mother told me.

Finally, when asked how the women on the team are doing, she made it clear they’re fine but not overly impressed.

“I would say that the girls are disappointed about the negative comments but are thankful and appreciative of all the support they are receiving as well,” she closed out the interview with.

Mother of Coastal Carolina dancer speaks exclusively with OutKick. (Photo by David Dennis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As I said following the photo coming down, there’s no need for outrage. The man was doing his best Kenny Powers impression. After all, season three did take place in Myrtle Beach. It’s in the same area as Coastal Carolina.

Everyone should take a deep breath, relax and not flip out. They were at the beach. It’s not a big deal, and if the mother of one of the young women involved feels that way, then the outrage machine should dial it back. Coastal Carolina didn’t respond to a request for comment. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.