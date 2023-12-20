Coastal Carolina Deletes Photo Of Shirtless Coach With Bikini-Clad Dancers, But Screenshots Are Forever

Videos by OutKick

Coastal Carolina football coach Tim Beck went full Kenny Powers while in Hawaii.

The Chanticleers will play San Jose State in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl this Saturday, and the team already seems to be enjoying itself on the island.

How do we know? The team’s X account tweeted a photo of Beck shirtless on the beach with a bunch of bikini-clad dancers from the program.

It might no longer be up, but screenshots last forever.

It appears that after roughly 3 hours of online circulation and 54 bookmarks, the geniuses over at @CoastalFootball have finally deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/QlFTbVIj3Y — ABSENT ASHEVILLE (@AppStateConeBoy) December 20, 2023

Seriously, who the hell was bookmarking this tweet? I have some serious questions for you degenerates.

Coastal Carolina deletes photo of Tim Beck shirtless with bikini-clad dancers.

Naturally, the internet did what it does best and that’s give fans some truly hilarious reactions to the decision to post this photo.

Below are some of the hits on Reddit:

That’s cool as sh*t

Peak Kenny Powers on the Myrtle Beach Mermen vibes.

Why did they delete this? I can’t tell what’s wrong with this tweet

The mascot is right there beside him. Its harmless. Some people just have to over react.

Cowards. Can’t believe they deleted it

There’s a little dirty myrtle in every beach, and every heart

This is the coolest Tim Beck will ever look

Deleted because of the crocs and socks, no other reason

Honestly, there is no reason to overreact and flip out. The team is in Hawaii, these aren’t random women, the mascot is involved and it’s clearly a staged photo.

What’s the point of coaching at a school near Myrtle Beach if you’re not allowed to channel your inner Kenny Powers spirit while on the road?

This straight up could have come from “Eastbound & Down,” but we all know Kenny never would have deleted it.

Speaking of Kenny Powers, this is by far and away my favorite scene from season three in Myrtle Beach.

So far, it seems like the outrage has been minimal, but the photo is only just now picking up steam. Let’s keep things relaxed and not flip out. It’s a group photo at the beach. If you’re not crushing it at the beach while in Hawaii, why are you even there? Think I’m wrong? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.