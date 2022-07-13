Coach Kennedy Talks Historic SCOTUS Ruling With Tomi Lahren

Coach Joe Kennedy’s case is bigger than high school football, bigger than him, and bigger than one single religion — it’s about free speech.

“People are welcome to take a knee for the national anthem to spray Black Lives Matter everywhere. But then when it comes to you and you wanting to exercise your free speech, Coach Kennedy, then all of a sudden they’re in shock and awe and clutching their pearls. Doesn’t make sense to me,” Tomi Lahren said. “Did you see any of that hypocrisy when this case was going to the Supreme Court as well?”

“Well, the only thing that I saw, we did have a school district across the water at Garfield High School. Got to give them a shout-out. They’re just an awesome school,” Kennedy said. “Well, they took a knee in protest during the national anthem and … whatever anybody’s personal feelings about it, their coaches were allowed to do that. And the great thing about it is that they, you know, the same right. That protects them to do that should apply to me also. So that’s you know, that’s the way I look at everything as far as, you know, the freedom of speech and those kinds of things.”

While Kennedy said he has internal battles with some things, he still respects everybody else’s rights.

“That’s what I spent 20 years defending, was that, you know, no matter how mad something makes me, you know, if it’s their right, then, you know, you got to accept it across the board for everybody,” he said.

