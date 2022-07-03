Khari Willis On Coach Kennedy’s Landmark SCOTUS Case: Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren had a chance to speak to former NFL safety Khari Willis, who retired from the league after three years to pursue ministry, about the landmark Supreme Court case in favor of former high school football coach Joe Kennedy.

Kennedy, who lost his job because of his routine of praying on the field, sued the Bremerton School District, alleging they violated his First Amendment rights when they told him he couldn’t pray on the field. The Supreme Court agreed.

“The moment they took God out of society, things began to tumble downhill,” Willis said. “As a result, we see the blood on our nation’s hands.”

Here’s everything Tomi and Willis had to say:

