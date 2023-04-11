Coach Deion Sanders Faces Greatest Fear, Meets Colorado’s Ralphie The Buffalo

Videos by OutKick

The Deion Sanders hire at Colorado continues to pay dividends. While the Sanders Effect has yet to be seen on the field, Prime in Boulder has easily been one of college football’s biggest stars this offseason.

On Monday, Colorado put out another viral nugget with a video of Coach’s first encounter with CU’s mascot, Ralphie the Buffalo.

For a guy whose presence on camera is usually dominating, Deion Sanders wasn’t afraid to outwardly cower at the roughly 500-pound charging buffalo.

The fear in Sanders’ eyes was real.

Coach Prime Left Shook After First Encounter With Ralphie

Colorado staff took Prime to a trailer where he came face-to-face with Ralphie (VI), a star in Boulder for the past six decades.

Trainers warned Sanders not to get his Super Bowl-winning mitts chewed up by the beautiful beast.

Coach Prime previously admitted that the only “con” to Colorado’s head coaching job was having to meet the live animal.

“It’s something that I got to come clean about,” Deion Sanders said on Well Off Media‘s YouTube. “I’m scared of Ralphie. I said it, and don’t really know how to describe it.”

But Prime braved the meeting with Ralphie, though he had his moments.

The oft-poetic Coach Prime fed Ralphie, felt her tongue and said it felt like a “brick.”

Buffaloes Ready To Trample Competition Next Season

After Ralphie was let loose on Folsom Field, she started charging back at the trailer, which frightened Prime.

“Oh, no. I’m not standing here while this thing is coming at me full speed,” Coach Prime screamed as Ralphie ran into the trailer and stopped on a dime.

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Ralphie that Prime met is the sixth buffalo in the lineage of live mascots for Colorado. The first iteration of Ralphie was introduced on October 1, 1966.

All eyes are on Coach Prime — who led a three-year turnaround for Jackson State — and Ralphie to shake up the Buffaloes’ football program after a 1-11 season last year.

With an ascending recruiting class and that dynamic tandem, it’ll be hard to bet against Boulder moving forward.