CNN Reporter Stumbles Through Pronouncing African NBA All-Star Players’ Names

Videos by OutKick
You don’t have to follow sports to get this stuff right.
One CNN reporter got dunked on for completely botching several African players’ names from the 2022 NBA All-Star roster.
In typical CNN fashion, the sports segment had little to do with actual sports; instead highlighted the “takeover” of international All-Stars, focusing on African-born players.
The reporter, Zain Asher, was all passion and no pronunciation as she sped through players’ names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam in an attempt to get away with a lack of proper linguistics.
Thankfully, we are here to translate all of the gibberish.
WATCH:
To start, the CNN reporter pronounced Giannis’ name, “Jannis Andicompu.”
Next, she moved on to Philadelphia 76ers star “Jawl Imbid” (Joel Embiid) and capped it off with complete a misread on Cameroonian names with “Pascal Sha-keem,” a.k.a. Toronto’s Pascal Siakam (see’ah’kuhm).
When asked about All-Star Weekend, CNN’s Don Lemon said it was great to see these All-Stars play at their prime.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok