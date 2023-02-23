CNN Reporter Stumbles Through Pronouncing African NBA All-Star Players’ Names

Videos by OutKick

You don’t have to follow sports to get this stuff right.

One CNN reporter got dunked on for completely botching several African players’ names from the 2022 NBA All-Star roster.

In typical CNN fashion, the sports segment had little to do with actual sports; instead highlighted the “takeover” of international All-Stars, focusing on African-born players.

The reporter, Zain Asher, was all passion and no pronunciation as she sped through players’ names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam in an attempt to get away with a lack of proper linguistics.

Thankfully, we are here to translate all of the gibberish.

WATCH:

Nine starters in this weekend's NBA All-Star game are international players https://t.co/43DdfcPyf2 pic.twitter.com/8FrHspwoCp — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2023

To start, the CNN reporter pronounced Giannis’ name, “Jannis Andicompu.”

Giannis Antokounmpo (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Next, she moved on to Philadelphia 76ers star “Jawl Imbid” (Joel Embiid) and capped it off with complete a misread on Cameroonian names with “Pascal Sha-keem,” a.k.a. Toronto’s Pascal Siakam (see’ah’kuhm).

Joel Embiid (Photo by Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images)

Pascal “Sha-Keem” (Photo by Mikey Berlfein/NBAE via Getty Images)

