Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Has Brutally Honest Review Of NBA-All Star Game

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone served as the coach of Team LeBron during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. While he was honored to get the nod and be a part of the league’s big weekend, he didn’t exactly appreciate the game itself.

Speaking with the media after his team lost to Team Giannis, Malone gave his honest review of the play on the floor.

“It’s an honor to be here, and it’s an honor to be a part of a great weekend with great players, but it’s the worst basketball game ever played,” Malone said.

“I don’t know if you can fix it. I give Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving [credit], those two guys were competing. They tried to get some defense in. No one got hurt, they put on a show for the fans, but that’s a tough game to sit through, I’m not gonna lie.”

Ja Morant throws down a dunk at the NBA All-Star Game. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

You have to respect the honesty. Everyone’s thinking the exact same thing as Malone, but he actually had the heart to say it out loud.

The NBA All-Star Game has become nothing but a three-point contest mixed in with the occasional slam dunk. But, as Malone said, it may not be fixable.

Nobody should expect the players to actually play defense and put forth anywhere close to 100% effort on either end of the floor. At the end of the day, All-Star weekend is a break for these players and you see that on the floor during the actual game.