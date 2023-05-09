CNN Is The Most Politically Polarizing Source In Media, Survey Finds

Videos by OutKick

YouGov surveyed Americans to learn which news organizations they consider most trustworthy.

It turns out, we live in two different Americas.

What Republicans view as trustworthy, Democrats consider right-wing hate speech. What Democrats consider reliable, Republicans call left-wing propaganda.

The chasm is best represented in the case of CNN. YouGov found CNN to be “the most polarizing media source in America.”

The network earned a score of +55 from Democrats, but -37 from Republicans. That’s a 92-point difference.

The divide is partly due to branding. CNN tells viewers it’s an honest news organization, a clear distinction between itself and MSNBC.

There is a great crossover in talking points between CNN and MSNBC. Yet as Mediaite founder Dan Abrams told OutKick in 2021, only CNN claims to be objective.

MSNBC doesn’t hide its intentions. It casts former Democrats Jen Pskai and Symone Sanders as analysts.

Meanwhile, CNN turns to so-called “journalists” like Laura Coates who ultimately spew the same gibberish as MSNBC.

MSNBC lies about the news. CNN lies about who it is. And Republicans rightfully distrust the latter more so because of it.

DOWNTOWN, ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES – 2015/11/14: CNN World Headquarters. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Now, new CNN management hopes to undo the divide between the two parties. Warner Brothers Discovery chief David Zaslav reportedly tasked CNN CEO Chris Licht with mending the fences between the GOP and CNN.

In July, Licht met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to improve the relationship.

And much improving he must do.

In addition to a score of -37 among Republicans, only about nine percent of CNN’s audience identifies as Republican.

Despite firing left-wing loons like Don Lemon, the channel still mirrors the MSNBC Lite it did under Jeff Zucker’s leadership. CNN still treats Donald Trump like the Boogeyman, despite teaming up for a town hall later this week.

Let’s talk about the weather

Overall, trust in the media is at an all-time low.

A Gallup over the summer found only Congress has less goodwill with Americans than the media. Just 15 percent of American adults trust the newspaper industry. And only 11 percent trust the television news.

The only consensus between Republicans and Democrats is that The Weather Channel is reporting the weather accurately.

Survey participants marked The Weather Channel as the most accurate news source in America. Americans are 53 points more likely to call The Weather Channel trustworthy than untrustworthy.

Both Democrats (+64) and Republicans (+47) say the network provides them with honest information.

Difficult it’ll be to reunite the country when it only agrees on whether a storm is worth covering or not.

You can see the full results from YouGov below: