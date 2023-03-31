CNN Compares Trump Mug Shot to John Wilkes Booth Poster, Says Could Lead to ‘Neo Civil War’

Videos by OutKick

CNN is at it again with its Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The flailing news network leapt into action this week after news broke that former President Donald Trump had been indicted by a New York grand jury.

It must have been thrilling for CNN to have Trump back in the news to such a degree, considering the network’s viewership completely disappears when they talk about anything else.

Unsurprisingly, after the indictment news broke, CNN rushed to bring on one of their historians to discuss. And oh boy, did he ever.

According to Fox News, “presidential historian Douglas Brinkley claimed that the mugshot that will be taken of former President Donald Trump after he’s detained for his indictment in New York will be a historical artifact as iconic as the wanted poster of Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth.”

Well then!

Brinkley wasn’t done there, saying that the indictment is “stirring the pot of America’s neo civil war.”

“This is going to be one of those tinderbox moments where, you know, if we can make it through this. And we all have to be clear – just because President Trump’s been indicted doesn’t mean he’s been convicted. Nevertheless, this is stirring the pot of America’s neo civil war like nothing else I could have imagined,” he claimed.

CNN is really going through it right now.

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Keep America Great” Campaign Rally at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Trump Involvement Leads to Endless Hysterics

The industrial complex of liberalism in academia and major news networks simply cannot discuss Donald Trump with any level of dispassionate realism.

Everything that happens around the Trump world is treated as a historic evil or worthy of absurd, nonsensical comparisons.

Whatever policy suggestions he makes are seen as worse than Hitler, regardless of their merits.

Instead of focusing on the historic embarrassment of a politically minded DA indicting a former president to get attention and punish a political enemy, CNN and its “historians” are focusing on Trump and his supporters.

Because of course they are.

They have nothing else to talk about.