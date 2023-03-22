CNN Draws Lowest Primetime Rating In Over 30 Years

Videos by OutKick

September of 1991.

That was the last time the CNN primetime audience was as small as it is now.

According to Fox News Digital, CNN just recorded its smallest weekly primetime audience in the advertiser-coveted demo of adults 25-54 in over 30 years.

CNN averaged just 84,000 viewers during the hours of 8-11 p.m. ET. The block begins with Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. The network then rotates hosts and airs specials from 9-11, as it searches for permanent hosts.

Charles Barkley and Gayle King are among the names the channel continues to consider. Not great. But better than the alternatives, such as the current batch of hosts trying out.

State of the corporate media.

The following channels now defeat CNN in primetime, none of which provide impressive offerings:

WETV, TV Land, MTV, Freeform, Adult Swim, Reelz, BET, Hallmark, FXX, Syfy and Comedy Central.

Not good. The Hallmark Honeys are mostly asleep come 8 p.m.

The network crumbled when Donald Trump left office. There’s no interest in watching CNN anymore. Its only relevance comes via in-house catfights between Don Lemon and his female co-hosts.

By the way, it’s unclear if Don Lemon remains in anti-woman rehab, branded publicly as “formal training.”

Recently, we detailed the lack of market demand for the current iteration of the CNN:

Staunch liberals get their fix elsewhere, be it MSNBC or the broadcast news networks. CNN alienated conservative viewers long ago. They plan not to return.

And those seeking the truth certainly aren’t turning to a network that employs Don Lemon, Jim Acosta, and former Angry Morning Lady, Brianna Keilar.

CNN hosted a literal lobbyist for Norfolk Southern to discuss East Palestine last month, without disclosure.

Left, right, or in the middle — no one is rushing to CNN for their dose of the “news.“

You can read the full piece below:

CNN hit its lowest ratings in February since 2012 & February was the third lowest rated month this century. Yikes. Good read from @burackbobby_ on the mess there: https://t.co/HFkvMXaBZI — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 3, 2023

Earlier this year, the network began simulcasting Bill Maher’s “Overtime” segment during the 11 p.m. hour. The addition was with potential.

Maher is the exact type of singular personality the network lacks. Sorry, Acosta.

But the move has failed to generate momentum. The CNN airing of Maher has shed 47 percent of viewers since January.

The segment has averaged 68,000 total viewers and 74,000 in the demo over the past month, airing from 11:30-11:44 p.m.

Now, the failing strategy is in part due to poor marketing. While Maher airs during the time slot, the hour remains titled “CNN Tonight.”

Most viewers forget Maher is on the channel. His name, not CNN’s, would seemingly be more strategic branding.

Again, Maher moves the needle. The CNN name does not. See the ratings.

Not since President George H. W. Bush has it been this bad at CNN.