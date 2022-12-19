CNN CEO Chris Licht ‘Stunned’ By ‘Uninformed’ Left-Wing ‘Vitriol’ 

Warner Bros. Discovery tasked former “Late Show” producer Chris Licht to steer a news-first pivot at CNN.

“U.S. news is largely populated by ‘advocacy networks’ that ‘make a lot of money by generating and supporting an audience, but CNN is in the journalism business and will be ‘journalism first,” said Licht’s boss, Discovery CEO David Zaslav, in April.

Not-so-subtle translation: Licht’s job is to undo the left-wing bias that had come to define modern CNN.

Licht began his mission by firing Brian Stelter, Jeffrey Toobin, Chris Cillizza, and John Harwood. He followed those dismissals by demoting lying hack Don Lemon from a solo primetime program to a low-rated morning show which he shares with two co-hosts.

Naturally, this change of direction has turned Licht into a target of the Left. The crowded coalition cannot believe a prominent member of the clique would abandon its loyalties to the progressive movement. Elsewhere, MSNBC, The New York Times, and The Washington Post have doubled down on hard Left rhetoric this past year.

“The uninformed vitriol, especially from the left, has been stunning,” Licht told The New York Times on Sunday. “Which proves my point: so much of what passes for news is name-calling, half-truths, and desperation.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht.

Here’s a case of the Left poorly coping with losing its monopoly on public messaging. The corporate press is essentially an arm of the Democratic party. The same was accurately said about Big Tech until Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

See, Twitter is no longer playing subsidiary to the DNC, FBI, and Biden admiration — all of which Twitter Files has confirmed. CNN is now interviewing Republicans. The network’s rundown includes more topics than merely Donald Trump, white supremacy, and Covid hysteria.

The Left detests Elon Musk and Chris Licht for catering to more than just pampered leftists. Musk and Licht are attempting to even the playing field, to the chagrin of the Democratic party.

Less Left, But Still Very Left

Tellingly, the Licht-run CNN is still overtly a Left-leaning outlet. The network still heavily features Lemon, Oliver Darcy, Jimbo Acosta, and Laura Coates.

The outlet recently spent ample time declaring the lottery system “racist;” a frequent guest called the United States of America “racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic” (try fitting all five labels into a sentence); and is burying key revelations of the Twitter Files release.

CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS are ignoring Twitter Files for the same reason censorship at Twitter escalated.



It's about controlling, intercepting, and burying the spread of factual information that proves inconvenient to the preferred narrative. https://t.co/V2dL4PMmYq — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 14, 2022

However, there are more “newscasts” in primetime, less shilling for the Democratic party, and fewer segments lying about the medication in Joe Rogan’s cupboard.

Consider New CNN a more piqued-up ABC News, distinguished from its former MSNBC wannabe status under Jeff Zucker.

CNN is compromised by the Left but less so than the media consensus.

The above edict does not satisfy the Left. Progressives want to unilaterally control the distribution of information. And they expect news outlets to dutifully comply.

Currently, CNN only partly complies. Thus, the “uninformed vitriol” aimed at CEO Chris Licht.