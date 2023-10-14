CNN Calls Out Doctored Social Media Video That Claimed Clarissa Ward Faked Hamas Rocket Attacks

Videos by OutKick

CNN has publicly called out a fake viral video that claimed correspondent Clarissa Ward staged an incoming Hamas rocket attack while reporting in Israel.

In a sad example of just how low and pathetic people have become – especially on social media- the broadcast company had to release a statement debunking wackjobs on social media that think Ward had faked the missile attack.



“The audio in the video posted and shared on X is fabricated, inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment that was covered live on CNN, which people should watch in full for themselves on a trusted platform,” a CNN spokesperson told the New York Post.

CNN Busted FAKING Attack In Israel For The Camera! pic.twitter.com/AjfiyMGZQi — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) October 10, 2023

THE FAKE VIDEO HAS 5 MILLION VIEWS

On Monday, the X account “The Quartering” posted the doctored video that showed Ward, her cameraman and a producer ducking and crawling while they were outside as Israeli sirens went off about impending Hamas rockets. The account captioned the video “CNN Busted FAKING Attack In Israel For The Camera!”

CNN had aired the real footage multiple times as Ward can be heard even saying the F word multiple times because of how dire the situation had become. Her real reaction shows just how chaotic and scary war can be.

However, because some online trolls are literally the worst – the X account doctored the video with a fake voiceover pretending to sound like a CNN show director giving Ward and the others instructions on how to act the scene out.

And just to show how dumb people are, the doctored video has over FIVE MILLION VIEWS and was reposted by other accounts that also claimed it was real. It truly is unbelievable that people can just make things up and send it out and so many people don’t bother doing any fact checking or are that clueless that they actually believed that CNN was staging their reporters response when a live attack was literally happening.

Here is the real video:

In a stunning moment of broadcast television, CNN's chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward and other crewmembers had to huddle for safety in a roadside ditch while reporting on a 'massive barrage of rockets' near Gaza (warning: distressing) pic.twitter.com/M8JHHSeu32 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 14, 2023

ALWAYS CHECK SOURCES BEFORE YOU THINK SOMETHING IS TRUE

I mean really, what are we doing here people? I’m not a huge CNN fan myself but to doctor a video to push your agenda or so you can have some laughs while thousands of people are being killed is truly crazy.

Unfortunately, with the rise of AI and ChatGPT and the likes of it, we are only going to see more of this. From deep fakes being used in political ads claiming the candidate’s opponents said something they didn’t, to social media platforms purposely hiding or shadowbanning certain viewpoints, the way we consume information is going thru a drastic change and not for the better.