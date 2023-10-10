Godfather of Artificial Intelligence Warns Humans To Stop Messing With Killer Robots

Videos by OutKick

The person known as the ‘Godfather of AI’ is warning humans to stop messing around when it comes to things that could potentially kill us because we just don’t know how it could end up playing out.

In an interview with 60 Minutes this past Sunday, Geoffrey Hinton warned our military and big tech creators that if they don’t stop their obsessiveness with AI that we may find ourselves in a Terminator-like situation with deadly consequences. Hinton says that the result could mean the end of mankind as we know it as the AI machines and robots overtake humans.

Now I may not know a lot, but I do know that maaaybe we should listen to the guy who brought artificial intelligence to the mainstream. Something tells me that we should probably hear him out rather than some company that is looking to make big bucks as they try to bring Iron Man to real life.

“I think we're moving into a period when, for the first time ever, we may have things more intelligent than us,” says artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. https://t.co/RDH2dy8XT8 pic.twitter.com/FVDUb7rF2j — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2023

AI ROBOTS WILL BE SMARTER THAN US

The rise of artificial intelligence has been all the rage in the past year or so. ChatGPT and Elon Musk and Google’s own AI are now being seen as a priority as humans continue to evolve. However, we’re already seeing the negative consequences of an uncontrollable AI. Sure, much of it may have good intentions but the dangerous sides are clearly evident whether its deep fakes impersonating real humans to the rise of disinformation to a society that refuses to do any research on what they’re being told.

A more physical aspect of the issue deals with AI robots, drones and machines. Anyone who has seen a sci-fi movie understands the potential disaster that this could cause and already we’re seeing the beginnings of it. For example, a military AI robot recently “turned” on his creator and ended up killing him in a test run they did. Not ideal. We also have geniuses that decided to create robot dogs that have sniper rifles and machine guns equipped on them. A tough look when a robot won’t face the conscience morality of right vs wrong like a human does.

Or will they?

“Does humanity know what it’s doing,” Scott Pelle asked Hinton? His answer was a resounding “No. I think for the first time ever we may have things that are more intelligent than us.” He then went on to say that the AI robots and technology will be able to make decisions on their own and will have a ‘consciousness’ to themselves in time to which Hinton says will surpass human intelligence and make us ‘the second most intelligent beings on the planet.’

Geoffrey Hinton believes AI has enormous benefits, but also great risks.



“We're entering a period of great uncertainty where we're dealing with things we've never dealt with before… and we can't afford to get it wrong with these things.” https://t.co/w760EDJi4v pic.twitter.com/rH4G0tuVYz — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2023

CAN’T AFFORD TO GET IT WRONG

Hinton argues that we need to get this under control quickly and lay out guidelines before we have people going rogue. He likens AI to J. Robert Oppenheimer who created the atomic bomb but then was against using it. His warnings weren’t heeded obviously.

“I can’t see a path that guarantees safety. We’re entering a period of great uncertainty that we’re dealing with things that we’ve never dealt with before. And normally the first time you deal with something totally normal you get it wrong and we can’t afford to get it wrong with these things [Artificial Intelligence],” Hinton responded.

When Pelley asked him why we couldn’t get to afford to get it wrong Hinton’s response will make you want go to the bar and have a drink a little earlier today.

“They might take over… yes, it’s a real possibility with the [AI machines]. I’m not saying it would happen but if we could stop them [the robots] ever wanting to that would be great, but it’s not clear we could stop them ever wanting to.”

“I think my main message is there’s enormous uncertainty with what happens next. These things do understand and because they understand we have to think hard about what’s going to happen next and we just don’t know,” Hinton continued.

Fantastic.

Now of course Hinton can’t guarantee what or when the robots are going to turn on us but how about we don’t mess around and find out? It’s like coming across an ancient mummy tomb and deciding to open it Probably better to just let it chill for a bit, ya know?