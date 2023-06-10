CMA Fest: From Miranda, To Avril, To A Reba McEntire Surprise

Videos by OutKick

Nashville’s Nissan Stadium was once again jammin’ out Friday as country music fans from across the country came out for CMA Fest.

The annual multi-day music event (and party) has been going on for nearly five decades now and has become a must-attend for country music fans (as well as a headache for local residents trying to get around).

Friday night didn’t disappoint the tens of thousands in attendance that enjoyed some of country’s best on a beautiful night in June — including some great surprises.

MIRANDA LAMBERT GOES EMO

One of the biggest parts of CMA Fest came when Miranda Lambert went full on emo and brought out the pop punk princess herself, Avril Lavigne.

After doing a solid rendition of Lambert’s “Kerosene,” Lambert’s guitarist busted into some of Lavigne’s smash hit, “Sk8er Boi,” as the crowd erupted with cheers to Lambert and Lavigne

It sounded pretty damn awesome:

Avril Lavigne joins Miranda Lambert for “Sk8r Boi.” pic.twitter.com/8Df6FETY6J — Blake Ells (@blakeells) June 10, 2023

REBA MCENTIRE ROARS

The biggest surprise of all, however, was when Queen of Country Reba McEntire shocked fans with her unannounced appearance during Cody Johnson’s set.

Reba proved that she still has it as she belted out her 1986 hit, “Whoever’s in New England.”

FROM JAIL TO STARDOM – JELLY ROLL SHINES

One of the coolest moments of the night was when Nashville’s Jelly Roll came out to sing two songs in front of the packed stadium.

Born and raised in Nashville, Jelly Roll would spend 10 years in prison at just the age of 14 after drug and attempted robbery charges.

Upon his release, the rapper-country crossover singer would pursue music for over a decade until he finally hit it big last year with his No. 1 song, “Dead Man Walking,” before later winning multiple CMA Awards.

It truly was awesome to see someone change their life around — from prison bars to 80,000 people singing his song, even Jelly Roll became emotional:

In a #CMAFest night that has seen Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Leon Bridges, Avril Lavigne and Reba, there has been NOTHING like the response for @JellyRoll615. His music, his message & his appeal is already stadium-sized. pic.twitter.com/IyvKODbYsr — brianmansfield (@_brianmansfield) June 10, 2023

GO VOLS

Even though they weren’t in Knoxville, Keith Urban knew that the Tennessee crowd would love a little Rocky Top improv — which turned into an awesome moment. The Vols will actually play Virginia at Nissan Stadium Sept. 2nd.

our guy @KeithUrban with a casual reminder that @Vol_Football plays right here at Nissan Stadium in just 85 days.#CMAFest x @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/g8D1IaNI4Y — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) June 10, 2023

All in all, a great night for fans in attendance and those following along at home. The party will continue tonight for Night 3 of the 4-day event.