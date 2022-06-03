Climate Change Protester Glues, Ties Herself To Net During French Open Semifinal

Oh, so you thought climate change/animal rights protesters interrupting sporting events were only for Minnesota Timberwolves games, eh?

Well, think again, sports fans. They exist in other countries too, as one woman thought to get her point across during the French Open Semifinal match between No. 8 Casper Ruud and No. 20 Marin Cilic on Friday. The woman not only glued her hand to the net, but also tied herself to the net with what appears to be a metal zip tie.

Le match entre Ruud et Cilic est interrompu par une manifestante qui est venue s'attacher au filet.



Le match > https://t.co/1Ah417XsgF pic.twitter.com/KvxzLYMstQ — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 3, 2022

The match was paused and security took about 15 minutes to get the woman detached from the net. She was carried off of Court Philippe-Chatrier, while Ruud and Cilic were told to remain in the locker room until security deemed the court was safe again.

Paris, France – June 3, 2022: A climate change protester is carried off the court during a Semifinal match at the 2022 French Open. (Photo by Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The woman was wearing a shirt that said “WE HAVE 1028 DAYS LEFT,” which represents a climate change group in France called “Dernière Rénovation.” The incident directly mirrors the animal rights protesters who forced stoppages in multiple Timberwolves games during the NBA Playoffs.

Two women were sent directly by animal rights group “Direct Action Everywhere,” to protest “team owner Glen Taylor’s factory farm brutally killing 5 million birds via ‘ventilation shutdown.’” One woman glued herself to the hardwood, while the other chained herself to the basket.

STICKY SITUATION: CLIPPERS-TIMBERWOLVES GAME STOPPED AFTER ANIMAL RIGHTS PROTESTER GLUES HERSELF TO FLOOR

Now, back to the tennis match. Ruud would defeat Cilic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the French Open Final. Ruud will face 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

