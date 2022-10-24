Syracuse Player Sends Very Embarrassing Tweet After Clemson Loss

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker sent an all-time dumb tweet after losing to Clemson.

The Orange fought like absolute dogs against Clemson, but ultimately came up short against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Clemson was able to narrowly escape with a 27-21 victory. Syracuse put up a respectable fight, but ultimately couldn’t get the job done.

For some bizarre reason, Tucker thought it was a good idea to let everyone know he played very well in his mind, despite not winning the game.

“I’m not pleased with the outcome of the game but now it’s time to focus on winning out the rest of the season. I’m pleased with my performance but there’s more I can do and I’m healthy. 5car 54yds 5rec 18yds and TD #PL34SED,” the talented running back tweeted Sunday night.

Saturday we lost our first game Syracuse 21 Clemson 27. I'm not pleased with the outcome of the game but now it's time to focus on winning out the rest of the season. I'm pleased with my performance but there's more I can do and I'm healthy. 5car 54yds 5rec 18yds and TD #PL34SED pic.twitter.com/6iO3pjg3of — Sean Tucker (@seantucker2020) October 24, 2022

Why did Sean Tucker think this tweet was a good idea?

It is amazing how tone-deaf this tweet from Tucker is. I didn’t even think it was real when I first saw it floating around.

It doesn’t matter if you put up 300 yards on the ground and score six touchdowns. If you lose, you lose. That’s all that matters.

Very literally the only thing that ultimately matters in sports is winning and losing. That used to be taught to kids at a very young age. Nothing you do as an individual matters one bit if the team doesn’t win.

Syracuse lost, dropped in the polls and yet, Tucker felt like letting people know he had a solid game. Did the Orange win? No. So, why is he talking about his stats at all? It’s a very bad look, and it makes it look like he doesn’t really care about the team losing a game they should have won.

Sometimes, it’s okay to just put your phone down and say nothing. That might sound hard to believe, but it’s very true.