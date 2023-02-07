Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Wants National Signing Day Moved Up to Aug. 1 To ‘Protect High School Recruiting’

Videos by OutKick

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has some thoughts on National Signing Day.

Several years ago, the college football recruiting landscape was dramatically changed by the addition of an early signing period in December. That was combined with the traditional, official signing window beginning in early February.

According to 247 Sports, Swinney thinks the change wasn’t necessarily for the best.

“I wish they’d move signing day up,” Swinney said. I wish they’d make it Aug. 1 or after Aug. 1 your senior year you can sign any time.”

He’s far from the only prominent individual who wants to make changes to the current rules. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also recently spoke out about wanting to adjust the timing of signing day.

He also explained that he believes high school players should be allowed to change their minds based on coaching changes. And that a longer, more extended signing period would “protect high school recruiting.”

Dabo Swinney Thinks Recruiting Is In a ‘Bad Spot’

Swinney certainly has a point, especially about the transfer portal and its impacts on high school players.

“High school recruiting is in a bad spot. You got a lot of kids that were getting offers that aren’t getting offers,” he continued. “You’ve got a lot of kids that are committed that don’t have a spot anymore when the portal opens. All of our guys would have signed earlier if you let them.”

The transfer portal has changed the landscape, where coaches rush to secure commitments from players who could help immediately.

High schoolers suffer from the newly increased rate of transfers and its impact on scholarship limits. Swinney’s point is that they could secure a spot earlier, without risking that an incoming player from the portal would take their place.

Given the importance of those complaining, and the volume of their complaints, the current signing day periods may be heading for a change. And given the inherent problems, that’s almost certainly not a bad thing.