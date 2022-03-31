Clay Travis: Women’s Sports Will Go Extinct If Men Are Allowed To Compete

The Left’s misconception of inclusivity will inevitably destroy women’s athletics.

Leading the defense of women’s sports is OutKick founder Clay Travis, whose call for men to stay out of women’s sports, facilities and all other gendered areas has become relevant now more than ever.

And as Clay states, it’s a problem that’ll only get worse over time.

“We are headed toward an era of male biological domination of women’s sports,” Clay said on Wednesday’s OutKick the Show. “Women’s sports are under existential attack.”

WATCH:

“We are headed toward an era of male biological domination of women’s sports. Women’s sports are under existential attack.” – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/DwjDqRHFGV — OutKick (@Outkick) March 31, 2022



“Swimming, cycling, basketball, whatever sports you can think of … eventually the best athletes are going to be men who are identifying as women,” said Clay, noting the effect that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, cyclist Emily Bridges and other trans competitors are sparking.

As the majority of sports media cowers about calling balls and strikes, Clay has rallied for women’s sports against woke politics.

“The insanity has swept this nation and people won’t even stand up for biology being a reality.

“Men are stronger, bigger, faster than women … allowing men to compete against women is a sham and it is going to create all sorts of broken women’s sports.”

Tune in to The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show to get more honest and insightful coverage on America, sports and politics.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela