Clay Travis: Lia Thomas Being Allowed To Use Women’s Locker Room Makes Zero Sense

Kentucky senior swimmer Riley Gaines joined The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show Monday, just 10 days after finishing in a tie with Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA swimming national championship in the 200-yard freestyle.

Gaines discussed the dynamic of competing against a transgender athlete and said that Thomas, despite being a biological male, was allowed to dress in the women’s locker room.

“The meet last week was an all-female meet and so there wasn’t even a male locker room because there just are, you know, no males on deck, and so going into the meet we were all curious what the situation would be, and so we were just told that we could all use that locker room which is, you know, not a norm sharing locker rooms like that,” Gaines said. “And so it was a bit shocking that, you know, that was allowed.

“That’s a whole different issue within itself. And so I will see we were all extremely surprised and, you know, uncomfortable with that because there are girls who that’s not something they would agree to doing, you know, to consent to.”

Travis reacted further to Gaines’ remarks on OutKick The Show Monday and said that this is an example of how upside down the world is.

“We are so upside down in the world right now that we have got biological men, who decide to say that they are women even though they still have male genitalia, that are allowed to use the women’s locker room. What is the #NCAA doing?” – @ClayTravis #LiaThomas pic.twitter.com/SijJuL6sZs — OutKick (@Outkick) March 28, 2022

“The Penn transgender swimmer [Thomas] still has male genitalia and used the women’s locker room for the NCAA championships,” Travis said. “Let me reiterate that, used the women’s locker room. We are so upside down in the world right now, that we have got biological men who decide to say that they are women, even though they still have male genitalia and they are allowed to use the locker room of the women?

“This makes zero sense… What is the NCAA doing?”

