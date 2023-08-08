Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren Join Sean Hannity, Discuss All-Time Disappointing Performance By Woke USWNT

Videos by OutKick

OutKick’s Clay Travis and Tomi Lahren joined Sean Hannity to discuss the U.S. women’s national team’s jaw-dropping exit from the Women’s World Cup.

The disappointing exit in the Round of 16 capped a contentious World Cup for the U.S. women’s team. This year’s stunted World Cup run was an all-time collapse for USWNT stars like Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe and USWNT teammates took ridiculous stances to challenge norms heading into the 2023 World Cup.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 06: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States looks on during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Winner Group G and Runner Up Group E at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Woke politics promoted by USWNT included the idea of equal pay — despite making more than male players in percentage of winnings — and inclusion of transgender females in women’s athletics.

Reality hit Rapinoe. The team imploded against the underdog Sweden team early Monday, capping the defending champs’ title defense and finishing Rapinoe’s career on a whimper after a missed penalty kick.

Clay and Tomi discussed the headlines surrounding the woke team’s colossal loss on Monday’s “Hannity.”

WATCH:

Lahren gave a scathing review of the USWNT’s anti-American messaging, which made the team difficult to support for many Americans.

“When Megan Rapinoe talked about the proudest moment in her career, she talked about fighting for equal pay for what I assume would be women,” Tomi said. “But then out of the other side of her mouth, she said she has no problem with biological men competing against women. So which one is it, Megan?

Megan Rapinoe airmailed her penalty kick & the US women’s soccer team had their worst World Cup performance ever. Here’s how @espn covered Rapinoe and the US women’s choke job. This isn’t sports, it’s left wing propaganda: pic.twitter.com/O0MbporFLB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 7, 2023

Tomi added, “Do you want equality and fairness for women, or does it only come to your own paycheck? This woman is the epitome of selfishness, and she made it really hard to root for the United States and we all root for the USA.

“Don’t get me wrong. Even if it is Megan Rapinoe and others that decided to kneel for the national anthem, we still root for this country. It’d be nice if those women who wear the USA on their jerseys loved the country as we do. I don’t think that’s too much to ask for.”

Hannity discussed polarizing politics and the role they play in ruining American sports.

“They alienated everybody and they didn’t need to do it,” Clay told Hannity. “This is the worst-performing women’s World Cup team of all time. And they wanted equality with men. Congratulations. They’ve got equality. They both stunk and got kicked out in the Round of 16.”