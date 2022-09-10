Clay Travis Reacts To BYU Investigation Debunking Racism Allegations

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted Friday to the news that a BYU investigation found no evidence supporting the allegations by Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson that racial slurs had been yelled at her throughout the match.

Travis described how BYU’s statement confirmed that their thorough investigation found that there was no “corroborating evidence,” saying that the situation was “Jussie Smollett on a volleyball court:”

“This is BYU being as transparent as possible. I just read from their official statement that came out earlier this morning. There is zero corroborating evidence that this event occurred. This is Jussie Smollett on a volleyball court. It’s entirely made up. Duke should be ashamed.”

He continued, chastising Duke for their absurd statement earlier Friday stating that they “unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their characters are called into question:”

“This Kamala Harris word salad is an embarrassment to Duke University. Here’s what happened. Your player made an allegation of unfounded racism against the fans attending a volleyball match at BYU. As a result, many in the media, and the sports media in general, immediately assumed that it was true without a single shred of corroborating evidence.”

Duke had an opportunity to put the story to rest by accepting the results of the investigation and acknowledging there was no racism involved or racist intent involved. Instead, they “continued to put identity politics above the truth.”

Travis also referenced a USA Today article calling him a “right wing extremist” for daring to ask questions about the incident instead of blindly following along with the approved interpration:

“USA Today in an editorial called me a right wing extremist because I had the gall to ask, did this

incident actually happen? As opposed to immediately reacting and condemning BYU for

something we now know never happened. Where is my apology? USA Today. You said

that you would apologize if you were proven to be wrong. You now have been proven to be wrong. There is zero corroborating evidence to support the narrative.”

This story is yet another indication of how the modern left wing media works; their version of the truth is considered the only acceptable viewpoint. Any other perspectives are quite simply not allowed:

“You either believe in what the truth should be from the woke media perspective or you will be attacked.”

Doubting the accusations apparently made people “conspiracy theorists” and racists, according to far left columnists:

There have been countless examples of initial reporting on stories like this turning out to be inaccurate, yet the coverage from major media sources and those on the left remains entirely consistent.

As Travis points out, the lack of evidence was almost immediately apparent, yet no one in the media thought to approach the story with skepticism. Instead, they unequivocally accepted Richardson’s account of the incident and began vilifying anyone who disagreed.

Labeling those who saw the inherent inconsistencies as “right wing extremists” is par for the course. Yet none who inappropriately labeled those who were doubtful will ever face consequences for their actions.

There’s never a consequence for being wrong and insulting, as long as you’re wrong with the correct woke intentions and come after targets on the right.