Clay Travis On Speed Of New Look Dolphins: ‘Without Parallel In The History Of The NFL’

Clay Travis is of the opinion that the new Miami Dolphins will be unlike any team in the history of the NFL, because of one particular trait – speed. Travis, OutKick’s founder, now views the high-speed Dolphins as a legit contender in the AFC, thanks to flurry of offseason improvements to the roster.

In addition to hiring offensive guru Mike McDaniel to be their new coach, Miami has added OT Terron Armstead, backup QB Teddy Bridgewater, and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert as free agents, amongst other signings. And on Wednesday, the Dolphins shocked the league with a blockbuster trade for fleet-footed wideout Tyreek Hill, a man so fast, he’s earned the nickname “Cheetah.”

“The Dolphins are going to be able now to bring to bear,” said Travis hours after the Hill trade was announced. “…At the wide receiver position they will have Jaylen Waddle, who put up incredible numbers in year one, and they will pair him with Tyreek Hill. That is the two most explosive wide receivers on the field together to ever play together in NFL history.”

My thoughts on Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/7IMzBvGkWr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 23, 2022

As Travis sees it, the combination of these new playmakers plus the league’s favoritism towards the offensive side of the ball sets Miami up for success in the immediate future.

“Put simply, given what the rules are now – if Tua (Tagovailoa) can be accurate and if he can be protected by the offensive line of the Miami Dolphins…then with Waddle and with Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins are going to be an explosive offensive football team.”

Between Waddle’s breakout rookie campaign last fall (an NFL rookie record 104 receptions, to go along with 6 touchdowns) and Hill’s consistent dominance (six-straight Pro Bowls), Travis envisions offensive fireworks that haven’t previously been seen.

“The speed that they are going to bring to bear on the football field is going to be without parallel in the history of the NFL,” predicts Travis.

The Dolphins were already returning a solid roster, but with these new additions, Miami now finds themselves in the conversation for the division’s best team.

“I really do believe the Dolphins are now the second best team in the AFC East,” Travis added.

If you’re thinking about grabbing hold of a dorsal fin and taking a ride with the Dolphins next season, better start now — they’re moving fast.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF