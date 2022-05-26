Clay Travis Offers Darren Rovell $100K Wager On Herschel Walker Candidacy

The always entertaining Twitter feud between OutKick’s Clay Travis and who does he work for now Darren Rovell, added another chapter Thursday. And predictably, Travis landed yet another knockout blow.

Per Clay’s suggestion, there’s now more on the line than just pride and sanity. $100,000 awaits the winner of the next round.

This morning, Rovell tweeted: “If Herschel Walker’s senator candidacy hasn’t been stopped before, today is the day. This is beyond brutal.”

Rovell’s uninformed tweet prompted Travis to respond with the six-figure wager.

“Have you seen Biden speak? I bet you $100k Herschel wins. Straight up. No strings attached. Think of all the masks and MLK rookie cards you’ll be able to buy if you’re right!”

In a surprise to no one, Rovell is yet to respond to Travis. OutKick staffers have also reached out to see if Rovell would pause his quest to track down MLK memorabilia and accept, but he’s remained quiet.

Maybe he’s still nursing his wounds from earlier this month when Clay embarrassed the two-time OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge contestant.

Herschel Walker, by the way, easily won Georgia’s Republican Senate Primary on Tuesday.

Herschel Walker has officially won the Georgia Republican senate primary. He’ll take on Raphael Warnock in November. I think Herschel wins with ease. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2022

Place your bets, Darren!

