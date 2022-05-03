in Pop Culture

Clay & Rovell Trade Twitter Punches As Old Feud Flares Up Again

Not in the mood to take any of Darren Rovell’s bulls–t on a Tuesday, OutKick founder Clay Travis came out throwing haymakers on the two-time OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge contestant as an old feud spilled over on the Twitter streets.

Rovell took time out of his busy schedule tracking Martin Luther King Jr. memorabilia for his growing collection to throw a body blow at Travis over the NBA ratings numbers that allegedly show ratings are at their highest on ESPN since 2014.

Not in the mood for Karen Rovell’s s–t, Clay fired back with a massive blow to big brain’s melon.

OutKick founder Clay Travis; two-time OutKick Woke Challenge contender Darren Rovell / Getty Images

Clay contends that the NBA has given up on its “woke bulls–t” that had completely dominated all aspects of the league since the summer of 2020 and it has made a difference.

Clay Vs. Karen Rovell Feud Flares Up Again

It’s a rather interesting time for the NBA. China is once again showing NBA games after the communist regime boycotted the league over then-Houston GM Daryl Morey’s support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Morey is now the GM of the 76ers, who are still alive in the playoffs, and China is back to broadcasting games. Black Lives Matter “bulls–t” stickers and branding were removed from the court after the 2020-21 season, and now the league is more likely to have animal rights protesters interrupt games than Black Lives Matter losers who are busy living their best lives in million-dollar houses.

Is it possible the NBA brought back an audience by letting the action on the court speak for itself? Did the NBA shut up and dribble its way back into a decent TV rating?

These two clearly aren’t done fighting over this topic. Stay tuned.

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

