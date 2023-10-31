Clay Travis’ NFL Six-Pack, Week 9: Bank On Titans-Steelers Hitting Under; Go Over For Tua-Mahomes

Videos by OutKick

We had a great week of NFL gambling, going 5-2 last week to run our season record to 32-28 on the year. That’s good for 53.3% winners. (We are 51-50 in college football on the year with the OutKick picks, but that at least means we enter November with a positive record in both college and pro picks.) Let’s keep it rolling with another weekend of winning picks.

As always, you can hear me and Kelly Stewart, aka Kelly in Vegas, discuss these picks every Thursday on “The Fade.”

Let’s get rich, kids:

Titans at Steelers, Under 36.5

Here’s the deal: Will Levis was incredible in week one with the Titans against the Falcons. Just absolutely superb. But Marcus Mariota also threw for five touchdowns in his Titan debut. And then came back to earth the next week and lost against the Browns. I’m not saying the same thing will happen with Levis, but now NFL teams have tape on him and I expect things will get quite a bit more difficult.

Meanwhile the Steelers have a great defense and an awful offense. I expect the Titans will do a good job bottling up Kenny Pickett and the rest of this Steelers offense.

The result?

Not many points, the under cashes with ease on Thursday night.

Dolphins at Chiefs, Over 50

Every gambler on the planet is going to sign up for Patrick Mahomes and Tua to sling the ball all over the place and rain down points in Germany. That probably means lots of people will fade the public, but I think the public is correct here.

I expect both teams to score 24 or more.

That means the over is the play in what will probably be the best game of the weekend.

But, remember, it kicks off in the morning from Europe on Sunday, get your bets in early this week.

Rams +3 at Packers

Both teams were awful last weekend, but given the choice between which team will bounce back faster, I’m going with the Rams because they have the better quarterback and the better supporting cast.

Plus, the better coach.

In fact, I think the Rams win outright at Lambeau, but just to be safe I’ll take the +3.

Vikings at Falcons, Under 37

You’ve got a brand new quarterback in Minnesota to replace Kirk Cousins and evidently the Falcons are sticking with Desmond Ridder, who was way outplayed by Taylor Heineke last week against the Titans.

So what happens this week?

One of the most boring games of the year, I don’t think the two teams combine for even 27 points, so definitely give me the under 37.

Seahawks at Ravens, Over 42.5

This Ravens offense is starting to cook and Lamar is finding his rhythm.

Meanwhile the Seahawks and Geno have been capable of putting up points so far this year too.

The result? The over cashes in Baltimore.

Cowboys at Eagles, Over 46

This Eagle defense, despite the overall team record, has been very shaky.

And the Cowboy offense is thriving right now.

I’d like to pick the Cowboys to win outright, but I’ve been burned by them too many times over the years to make that pick. Instead I’m going to roll with the over and cash a winning ticket that way without worrying about the side.

There you have it, boys and girls. Respect the picks and let’s ride the Halloween express to 6-0.