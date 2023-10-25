Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack For Week 8 Features Blood Bank Guarantee For Titans-Falcons

updated

Last week we came back to earth, going 2-4 on the week. That drops the OutKick Six Pack season record to 27-26. 

But have no fear, just in time for Halloween I’ve got six winners coming.

So let’s roll. 

Saints at Colts -1

The better teams wins at home. 

Not a ton of other analysis going on here. I just think the Colts with Gardner Minshew are a substantially better team than the Saints are and I think coming off the tough loss against the Browns that the Colts will get it done this week against Derek Carr and company at home. 

So give me the Colts to win and cover the small number. 

Jags -2.5 at Pittsburgh

The Steelers, to their credit, are 4-2 on the year despite not being particularly good at anything on the offensive side of the ball and struggling at the quarterback position. 

The Jags, meanwhile, are steamrolling towards an easy division title in the AFC South. 

Trevor Lawrence’s team wins a low-scoring game in Pittsburgh by six or so points. 

Patriots at Dolphins -9.5

Last week the Patriots burned us as a big underdog against the Bills and the Dolphins lost on the road at the Eagles. 

This week I think the Dolphins are back playing elite football and the Patriots come back down to earth. 

Give me Tua and company for the double-digit win. 

Falcons at Titans, under 37

It’s going to be a truly ugly game in Nashville with the Titans likely to trot out some form of tandem quarterback play featuring Malik Willis and Will Levis doing battle against Desmond Ridder. 

Desmond Ridder and Will Levis. (Getty Images)

The under is a mortal lock here. Tap the veins, yep, it’s my blood bank guarantee. 

Vikings -1 at the Packers

The Vikings are playing well, suddenly alive for the NFC playoffs at 3-4 and I think they keep rolling on the road at Green Bay as Packer fans are suddenly beginning to realize that they aren’t going to have a third straight elite quarterback. Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and everyone ends up in the hall of fame ain’t happening. 

The Kirk Cousins express rolls into town and gets the win (and the tiny cover.)

Bengals +5.5 at the 49ers

The Bengals are coming off a bye week and the 49ers are going to have a short week. 

So I get Joe Burrow with 14 days of rest against the 49ers with six days of rest. 

And I get 5.5 points?

This is a field goal game and the Bengals cover. 

There you have it, boys and girls, the OutKick Six Pack is going 6-0. Let me know what you think.

Written by Clay Travis

