The OutKick Six Pack For NFL Week 7: Clay Travis

We had a great week for the OutKick Six Pack, going 5-1 to run our season record out to 25-22 on the year. 

Yep, back in positive gambling territory after a rough start to the year. As always, #respectthepicks 

You can see my analysis for all of these bets and for our college football picks — we went 9-5 last week — on “The Fade,” with Kelly in Vegas. Until then let’s get rolling with another winning week. 

Jags +3 at the Saints

I just think the Jags are the better team playing at a higher level right now than the Saints are. 

I know how tough it can be for opponents to win in the SuperDome, but the Jags have played solid football for the past three weeks and I think that continues on Thursday night. 

Give me the Jags plus the points. 

Falcons at the Bucs -2.5

The Falcons have an issue with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, they just aren’t good at the position and struggle to score points. 

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield has played solidly for the Bucs, who are a decent bet to win this division. 

It’s low scoring and ugly, but the Bucs find a way to win by a field goal or more. 

Browns at the Colts +3

What’s the best way to play the NFL sometimes?

By hopping on the team that just won a huge game and expecting it to falter the next week. 

That’s what we are doing here. Yes, the Browns have a phenomenal defense and we still aren’t sure about Deshaun Watson’s health, but Gardner Minshew and company, I think, win this game at home. 

Bills -8.5 at the Patriots

It’s a big number, but the Patriots offense is atrocious. 

And the Bills lost so many games to the Patriots during the Brady era that beating Bill Belichick never gets old. 

I like the Bills by 20+ here, especially after that awful performance against the Giants on Sunday night. 

Lions +3 at the Ravens

Detroit is 5-1 and if you’re a Lions, and a Michigan Wolverines, fan your football life has never been sweeter. 

So far Detroit has only lost once, in overtime to the Seahawks. The Ravens, meanwhile, are leading the AFC North, which promises, I think, to be the most competitive division in football all season. 

I like the Lions to go on the road and beat the Ravens so I love them plus the points here.

Dolphins +2.5 at the Eagles

The last time the Dolphins traveled to the east coast, they got whipped by the Bills. 

Now Tua gets to take on Jalen Hurts in a battle of former Alabama quarterbacks. 

I like the Dolphin offense to travel and Miami to win as the road underdog in the former Bama quarterback bowl. 

There you have it, boys and girls, let’s keep the momentum going with the OutKick Six Pack for another week.  

