Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack, Week 14: Two Unders, One Over And A Monday Night Massacre In Miami

Videos by OutKick

We went 4-2 last week with the Outkick NFL Six Pack to run our NFL record to 48-43 on the season. That’s good for a 53% winning percentage so far. Can we keep that run going for the next several weeks?

That’s the plan.

But before I get to this week’s picks, I’d encourage you to go listen to my OutKick The Show episode featuring Stephen A. Smith that we recorded Tuesday night. It’s 90 minutes long and I think you’re going to enjoy it. I understand everyone is busy and there’s lots going on as the holiday season is here, but if you download it and file it away for some of your holiday travel, I think you’ll be glad you did.

You can watch it here:

And you can listen to the whole thing here if you just want audio.

Okay, with that in mind, here’s the Outkick NFL Six Pack:

Patriots At Steelers, Under 30.5

I think this game might end with a single digit number for both teams, like 6-3 or 9-6. A complete absence of touchdowns — unless the defense or special teams score — wouldn’t surprise me at all.

The Patriots offense can’t score and the Steelers offense, even with a healthy Kenny Pickett, has been a total mess for much of the year as well.

That futility continues on Thursday night with the under hitting.

And, yes, I know, everyone is going to be on the under with us and this is already a low number.

That changes nothing, the under hits.

Panthers At Saints, Under 37.5

The Panthers are awful and can’t score and Derek Carr can’t stay healthy behind this Saints offensive line.

So what hapens when this NFC South “battle” takes root?

Hardly any points are scored, the under is the play here too.

Colts At Bengals, Over 39.5

The Bengals notched one of the biggest upsets of the year Monday night down in Florida behind their backup quarterback Jake Browning. And Gardner Minshew has been solid filling in for Anthony Richardson this season as well.

I like the Colts to win this game, but even more than that I think both offenses will score 20+.

Which means the over cashes with ease in this one.

Lions -3 At Bears

The Lions came out hot against the Saints after an awful performance on Thanksgiving Day.

And they managed to hold on for the win.

Meanwhile the Bears are just a mess. A competitive mess of late, but still a mess.

I like the Lions by double digits in this one to help stave off the suddenly hot Packers and Vikings in the NFC North race.

Eagles At Cowboys -3

I know, I know.

I’m betting on the Cowboys for three straight weeks.

And at some point the Cowboys exist to just make their fans cry.

But this year, at least so far, is mostly different. The Eagles had been winning close games for several weeks before being exposed by the 49ers. I think that exposure continues on Sunday in Dallas, I like the Cowboys to cover and win by double digits.

Titans At Dolphins -13.5

This Dolphins offense is firing on all cylinders and, sadly, the Titans have a really weak secondary if their pass rush can’t get to the quarterback.

I think Tua picks apart this weak Titans secondary and Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both have big games.

Plus, Will Levis is due to toss a couple of interceptions. I think that happens in Miami on Monday night.

38-17 Dolphins is the final.

There you have it, boys and girls, we’re going 6-0.

See y’all next week with more winners, both college and pro. (I am planning to have my college football bowl game picks out Monday of next week.)