Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack, Week 13: Patriots, Titans And Jets Will Continue Struggling To Score

We went 3-4 on Thanksgiving weekend, the difference between a winning week or not was the Texans field goal hitting the crossbar on the final possession against the Jaguars. Make the kick and we hit the over, miss it and the under hits. 

He missed and now we now sit at 41-37 on the year in the NFL with the Outkick six pack. 

But have no fear because I have six winners for you this weekend to get back on winning track.

Seahawks at Cowboys -7.5

Here’s the truth, I’m going to keep riding this Cowboy offense against mediocre and bad teams until someone stops them. 

And so far no one mediocre or bad has for the past month or so. 

So give me Dak and company by double-digits. 

Again.

East Rutherford, NJ – November 26: New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe calls out an adjustment pre-snap in the fourth quarter. The Patriots lost to the New York Giants, 10-7. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Chargers at Patriots, the under 40.5

The Patriots’ offense is so bad you have to take the under every week. 

And there’s no way I’m taking this Chargers team to win by a touchdown or more on the road against this Patriot team. 

So the under it is.  

Lions -4.5 at the Saints

Last week the Lions did the most Lions thing imaginable and totally faceplanted on the biggest possible regular-season stage. 

Right after we all bought in to this team. 

But this week, with far less people paying attention, I think the Lions bounce back with a double-digit win. 

And Jared Goff shakes off all the turnovers that have afflicted him the past two weeks in the process. 

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 26: Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) and Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) talk during a timeout during a game between the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colts at Titans, the under 42.5

Yes, the Titans won the Sadness Bowl against the Panthers, leading to Frank Reich getting fired. 

Now the Colts come to town and the truth of the matter is this, the Titans are really, really bad on offense and can’t score points without turnovers. 

So Mike Vrabel’s team will drag the Colts into the muck with them. 

Meaning the under’s the play. 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 24: Safety Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets celebrates after deflecting a touchdown pass away from wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in the end zone during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Falcons at Jets, the under 34.5

Given the awful quarterback situation, you have to bet Jets unders, at least until Aaron Rodgers potentially returns. 

But you definitely have to bet Jets unders when they are playing the Falcons. 

49ers at Eagles, the over 46.5

The 49ers are playing great on offense the past couple of weeks and the Eagles have been playing with fire, finding a way to narrowly win close games. 

That may continue this weekend, but what I’m sure will happen is lots of points will be scored. 

The over cashes in a potential NFC Championship Game preview. 

There you have it, six NFL winners for all of you. 

I’ll be breaking all of this down with Kelly in Vegas on The Fade this Wednesday afternoon. 

See y’all then. 

Written by Clay Travis

Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021.

One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape. Throughout the college football season, Travis is on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports breaking down the game and the latest storylines.

Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide.

Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions and was on Fox Sports Bet for four years. Additionally, Travis started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports.

Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.

