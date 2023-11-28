Clay Travis’ NFL Six Pack, Week 13: Patriots, Titans And Jets Will Continue Struggling To Score

We went 3-4 on Thanksgiving weekend, the difference between a winning week or not was the Texans field goal hitting the crossbar on the final possession against the Jaguars. Make the kick and we hit the over, miss it and the under hits.

He missed and now we now sit at 41-37 on the year in the NFL with the Outkick six pack.

But have no fear because I have six winners for you this weekend to get back on winning track.

Seahawks at Cowboys -7.5

Here’s the truth, I’m going to keep riding this Cowboy offense against mediocre and bad teams until someone stops them.

And so far no one mediocre or bad has for the past month or so.

So give me Dak and company by double-digits.

Again.

Chargers at Patriots, the under 40.5

The Patriots’ offense is so bad you have to take the under every week.

And there’s no way I’m taking this Chargers team to win by a touchdown or more on the road against this Patriot team.

So the under it is.

Lions -4.5 at the Saints

Last week the Lions did the most Lions thing imaginable and totally faceplanted on the biggest possible regular-season stage.

Right after we all bought in to this team.

But this week, with far less people paying attention, I think the Lions bounce back with a double-digit win.

And Jared Goff shakes off all the turnovers that have afflicted him the past two weeks in the process.

Colts at Titans, the under 42.5

Yes, the Titans won the Sadness Bowl against the Panthers, leading to Frank Reich getting fired.

Now the Colts come to town and the truth of the matter is this, the Titans are really, really bad on offense and can’t score points without turnovers.

So Mike Vrabel’s team will drag the Colts into the muck with them.

Meaning the under’s the play.

Falcons at Jets, the under 34.5

Given the awful quarterback situation, you have to bet Jets unders, at least until Aaron Rodgers potentially returns.

But you definitely have to bet Jets unders when they are playing the Falcons.

49ers at Eagles, the over 46.5

The 49ers are playing great on offense the past couple of weeks and the Eagles have been playing with fire, finding a way to narrowly win close games.

That may continue this weekend, but what I’m sure will happen is lots of points will be scored.

The over cashes in a potential NFC Championship Game preview.

There you have it, six NFL winners for all of you.

